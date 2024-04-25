Jonathan Bailey confirmed for Heartstopper season three role

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been confirmed for a role in Heartstopper‘s third season, alongside Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan.

With the snowball effect of the Netflix phenomenon Heartstopper showing no signs of slowing down following the series’ second outing, the rumour mill has been in overdrive in recent weeks, with whispers that one Jonathan Bailey would be appearing in the third instalment of the coming-of-age drama.

The upcoming series will continue to follow Joe Locke and Kit Connor as schoolboys Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson as they navigate their feelings for each other, take their relationship to the next level, and endure the trials and tribulations of growing up.

Yet last month, fans became convinced that Bailey would be making an appearance alongside the pair, as academic (and Charlie’s celeb crush) Jack Maddox.

Today (25 April), those rumours have proved true; Bailey will be joining Heartstopper season three alongside Marvel and Mission Impossible actress Hayley Atwell and Back To Black star Eddie Marsan.

It's not just Jonathan Bailey joining Heartstopper S3 – we're also welcoming Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane and Eddie Marsan as Charlie's therapist Geoff! pic.twitter.com/AOPaTdqHDf — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 25, 2024

In a statement via press release, Alice Oseman – who wrote the graphic novels that Heartstopper is based on – said: “I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the Heartstopper family.

You may like to watch

“Hayley Atwell joins the Nelson family as Nick’s Aunt Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship.

“Eddie Marsan will be portraying a beloved character from the graphic novels: Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. And lastly, Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox [in season three of Hearstopper], an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.”

She added: “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie, and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”

A brief clip ofJonathan Bailey in Hearstopper has also been posted to Netflix’s socials; the heartthrob can be seen in character at a press event for his book.

Everybody say hi… 👋🍂



Jonathan Bailey is joining Heartstopper Season 3 for a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, Charlie's Instagram-famous crush! pic.twitter.com/qn0vsZdKFo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 25, 2024

Heartstopper season three currently has a release date of October, 2024 – but the upcoming season has already undergone some pretty big casting changes. Most notably, Olivia Colman will not be returning as Nick’s mother due to scheduling issues.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that,” she explained at the time.

“I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

The upcoming season, which will feature returning cast members Yasmin Finney and Bradley Riches among others, has this official synopsis:

“Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

“As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Heartstopper season three will be released in October, 2024, on Netflix.