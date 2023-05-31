Queer Eye presenter Tan France has announced that he and his husband Rob have welcomed their second child, with a heart-warming Instagram tribute to their surrogate mother.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (31 May), France confirmed that he and Rob welcomed new addition Isaac – born via surrogacy like his older brother, two-year-old Ismail – over the weekend, with a photo of the happy family.

The photo shows Rob holding Ismail (whose face is covered by an emoji for anonymity), and France holding a swaddled Isaac as they beam at the camera. A second image shows the reality show presenter, who also hosts Netflix’s Next in Fashion, with Isaac.

“Welcome baby boy number two, Isaac, born this past weekend,” France wrote in the caption. “He completes our little family perfectly.

“And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

The France family announced they were expecting their second child last month on Bobbie’s Milk Drunk, The Podcast, and Tan’s Queer Eye co-stars wasted no time in sharing their joy at the news of the birth.

“My babies having babies,” wrote Bobby Berk.

“So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby. What a blessed family,” added Karamo Brown, while superstar hairstylist Jonathan van Ness wrote: “Awee Tannay. Cutest family.”

Congratulations also poured in from Drag Race‘s Michelle Visage, Wicked‘s Cynthia Erivo and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

France has been open about the couple’s surrogacy journey since announcing the birth of Ismail in August 2021 – born prematurely and having to spend three weeks in a new-born intensive care unit. In an Instagram announcement, he wrote: “Our surrogate is doing so great, post labour, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Talking about expecting a second child, he said: “We are over the moon, we have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple.”

France continued: “There is so much stigma [around surrogacy] and a lot of the time it is just ignorance.

“[People] think I am snatching a woman off the street, tying her to a radiator in my basement, impregnating her and starving her just to have my child, then kicking her to the curb when it’s done. That is not the case at all. They are treated beautifully.”

He added on Instagram at the time: “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate.

Speaking to People, France said: “We wanted [Ismail] to have someone [who] will be his person that he’s tethered to. I’m really close [to] my siblings, and my husband is really close with his, so we wanted to create a family where [our child] would have more support other than just Rob and I.”

Queer Eye season seven and Next in Fashion season two are both streaming now on Netflix.