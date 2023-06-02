Adam Lambert has been announced as the headline act for Pride in London 2023 – and the former American Idol star has released an official song to mark the occasion as the event’s line-up is revealed.

Lambert, 41, has recorded a stomping cover of Sylvester’s 1978 LGBTQ+ disco anthem “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” with chart-topping DJ Sigala ahead of his performance at Pride in London on Saturday, 1 July.

The trailblazing gay artist and Queen frontman, who released his fifth solo studio album, High Drama, in February, will perform in front of a crowd of thousands at the Trafalgar Square stage as millions descend on the capital to celebrate LGBTQ+ love and equality.

Lambert, who is also set to play a headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday (5 June), is joined on the Pride in London bill by fellow world-class performers including Todrick Hall and Frozen star Idina Menzel.

The day has come ✨ The official @PrideInLondon single You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) with the one and only @SigalaMusic is finally out now and I'm SO excited to announce that I'll be headlining London Pride on July 1st! 🌈 https://t.co/Ee5qHK2AeR pic.twitter.com/SBD5JE8U7A — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 2, 2023

Pride in London’s CEO, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said: “Adam’s songs are all about inspiring others to be who they truly are, which couldn’t be more fitting following the launch of our campaign, Never March Alone, which shows allyship for the trans community.

“We cannot wait to see Adam and other talented artists from the LGBT+ community come together on 1st July live across our stages.”

Which performers are joining Adam Lambert at Pride in London 2023?

As well as Adam Lambert, Pride in London 2023 will see more than 100 performers take to stages across the capital in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Golden Square and Dean Street on Saturday, 1 July.

“Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” singer Todrick Hall, who recently starred in the divisive MTV reality series The Real Friends of WeHo, will perform at the Trafalgar Square main stage after releasing his sixth studio album, Jim, earlier this year.

Todrick Hall will also perform on the Trafalgar Square stage at Pride in London 2023. (Getty)

Joining him on the Trafalgar Square line-up is stage and screen legend Idina Menzel, who is best known for her roles in Broadway’s Wicked, TV’s Glee and as as the voice of queer icon Elsa in Disney’s Frozen.

Other already-confirmed acts set to appear across Pride in London’s stages include RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone, Project Icon winner Dylan and the Moon, Louis III, Stars, the West End cast of SIX the Musical, Jordan Gray, Bourgeois & Maurice, DJ Krystal Lake, MC Chicaboo & Unorthodox, Eloise Viola, as well as this year’s Pride’s Got Talent winners Janethan and Kings Elliott.

Frozen star Idina Menzel will celebrate LGBTQ+ love and equality at Pride in London 2023. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Pride in London’s Leicester Square stage will be dedicated to performances from artists who identify as LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people, while a newly-created stage in Soho Square will host artists from the trans community.

With a line-up curated by performer and activist Mzz Kimberley, the Soho Square stage will see sets from Satch, Adele Anderson, Felix Mufti, and Alexa Vox.

What is the Pride in London 2023 parade route?

The Pride in London 2023 parade will take place on Saturday, 1 July, with thousands lining the streets to watch the parade before enjoying live performances at the event’s five stages.

The parade will start at Marble Arch before making its way south towards Hyde Park Corner. From there, it will turn east and head to Piccadilly Circus, before turning south and ending around Trafalgar Square near Charing Cross.

This year’s Pride in London campaign, ‘Never March Alone: Championing Trans Allyship’, was announced in May to encourage support of trans and non-binary people amid increasing hostility in the UK.