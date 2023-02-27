Adam Lambert has announced two headline tour dates – and tickets go on sale soon.

The Grammy-nominated singer will perform two special performances in London and Cologne this June.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on 3 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

He will headline the Royal Albert Hall on 5 June and head to Cologne’s Palladium for a show on 10 June.

The shows will be in support of his recently released album, High Drama.

The covers album sees Lambert showcase a diverse roster of songs from “Holding Out For a Hero” to “Ordinary World” and “Sex on Fire” to “Chandelier”.

The album and tour follows up the three-year long The Rhapsody Tour with legendary group Queen.

They played to sold-out arenas across the globe with Lambert stepping in as the lead vocalist to perform some of the band’s most iconic songs.

In a recent interview the singer spoke out about the endless “queerbaiting” accusations being levied against Harry Styles.

“I get the concern. But OK, so if you’re a gay man and you like Harry Styles, do you like him because he has a rainbow flag on stage or because you like his songs? Is the rainbow flag not just icing on the cake?” he told iNews.

Lambert added: “It’s almost underestimating the intelligence of gay people to claim queerbaiting. We’re not that gullible, are we?”

“I think people just like to find things to bitch about,” he added.

You can find out his tour schedule and where to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9:30am on 3 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An artist presale will take place from 9:30am on 1 March and you can find out more information on the singer’s official website.

Adam Lambert tour dates

5 June – London, Royal Albert Hall – tickets

10 June – Cologne, The Palladium – tickets