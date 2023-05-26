Pride in London has launched a 2023 campaign supporting the trans community, amid increasingly hostile treatment in the UK.

Organisers announced the 2023 campaign, called ‘Never March Alone: Championing Trans Allyship’, on Friday (26 May) as part of an effort to stop discrimination against transgender people.

Organised by pillars of London’s trans community, including Mz Kimberly, Hannah and Jake Graf and Dani St James, the campaign seeks to help “highlight the importance, vitality, and unwavering spirit of our trans and non-binary siblings”.

“The new campaign will seek to show this is not a problematic, marginalised community, but a joyful community of brilliant, multi-faceted individuals who have the full support of Pride in London,” it said.

‘Never March Alone’ will feature a series of video and photo portraits of trans community members, as well as LGBTQ+ allies, to showcase the breadth of diverse identities across the UK.

It will be launched alongside the beginning of Pride in London, which is set to take place on 1 July 2023.

The campaign will launch alongside Pride in London. (Getty)

“London is renowned across the globe as a beacon of inclusion and diversity,” London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement provided to PinkNews.

“Pride is part of the reason. The march of solidarity and celebration has helped to change our society and I’m pleased that this year’s campaign will be in support of the capital’s trans and non-binary community.”

Pride in London noted that the campaign’s mission is in reaction to the increasing volume of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric circulating across the UK over the past few years, especially towards trans people.

Not only has the governing Conservative Party signalled its anti-trans stance on multiple occasions, institutions across the UK have also made things significantly worse for the community.

Statistics show that hate crimes against trans people have risen by 56 per cent over the last year – an increase that several human rights groups have blamed on a mixture of anti-trans coverage in the media and policy from right-wing institutions.

Additionally, a recent UN report highlighted “deep concerns” over the UK’s treatment of LGBTQ+ rights under the Tory government.

Independent expert Victor Madrigal-Borloz said that abusive rhetoric from politicians, the media and social commentators has resulted in hate speech against marginalised groups in the UK spiking significantly.

‘You are not alone’

Pride in London CEO Christopher Joell-Deshields said the annual Pride was a chance to highlight these injustices, saying that it’s “much more than a celebration of our vibrant community”.

“It is a powerful gathering that fosters unity and support,” he continued. “Amidst the ongoing adversity faced by the LGBTQ+ community worldwide, we want every trans and non-binary person to feel the unwavering solidarity we offer.

“You are not alone – we stand with you.”