Avril Lavigne announces greatest hits tour dates and ticket details

Avril Lavigne has announced details of a greatest hits tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour will see the singer perform tracks from across her seven studio albums.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 January via Ticketmaster.

The singer’s The Greatest Hits tour will kick off on 22 May, just a few days before the 20th anniversary of Lavigne’s sophomore album Under My Skin, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The show will then head to Inglewood, Las Vegas and Phoenix before making stops in Europe, including a string of festival dates.

She will then return to North America in late August for performances in Toronto, Nashville, Chicago and Buffalo before finishing up on 16 September in Edmonton.

“This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???”

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Sk8r Boi”, “Girlfriend”, “I’m With You”, “Complicated”, “Hot” and “My Happy Ending” from her back catalogue.

The run will also feature special guest appearance from All Time Low and Simple Plan on select dates, while Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends will perform as opening acts on select dates.

Lavigne is celebrating a full circle moment with Simple Plan, saying: “They toured with me on my very first tour, so it’s only fitting we are doing it again!”

Speaking of All Time Low, she added: “My boys! We’ve been friends for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real!”

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 January via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week. They start from 10am local time on 24 January.

This includes an artist presale for those signed up to the singer’s mailing list, a VIP package presale and Live Nation presale.

You can check your local listing below for more details.