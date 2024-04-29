Janet Jackson announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info.

Janet Jackson has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will bring her Together Again Tour to Europe in late 2024 marking her first shows in a number of years.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 3 May via Ticketmaster.

The news comes after the singer teased European tour dates in January 2024 in a clip posted to X.

“I’m so excited about March, about this summer and a few surprises after that… it’s gonna be a lot of fun, we can’t wait,” she told fans.

But then at the end of the video she said “Europe”, before laughing and blowing a kiss at the camera, with fans speculating an announcement.

It’s been confirmed that the tour will begin on 25 September in Paris and head to the likes of London, Glasgow and Manchester.

She will then take the Together Again Tour to Munich, Berlin, Cologne, Antwerp and finish up in Amsterdam on 10 October.

She was previously scheduled to perform across the UK and Europe in 2016 as part of the Unbreakable World Tour, but these dates were cancelled due to her pregnancy.

The singer’s last show in Europe was at 2019’s Glastonbury Festival, which saw her perform an extensive setlist of some of her biggest hits.

She’s currently in the midst of the North American leg of the tour, which will resume on 4 May in Las Vegas and run across the summer.

The tour – which takes its name from the single of the same name – sees the singer perform her greatest hits.

This includes the track taken from her groundbreaking album, The Velvet Rope as well as the likes of “All for You”, “Control”, “Rhythm Nation”, “Scream”, “If” and many more.

Ahead of Janet Jackson tickets going on sale you can check out the full tour schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am local time on 3 May via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 30 April for Mastercard card holders via www.priceless.com/music.

In the UK an O2 priority sale will take place for all dates from 9am on 1 May. This is available to those with the O2 priority app.

Fans can also sign up to an artist presale via the singer’s official website. This will take place from 9am on 1 May and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

For other presales you can check your local listing below.