Griff announces 2024 world tour dates and ticket details.

Griff has announced details of a headline world tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will head to the UK, Europe, North America and Australia and New Zealand in support of her debut album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 3 May via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

The tour will begin on 13 August in Brisbane and head to the likes of Newtown, Northcote and Auckland before a North American leg.

She’ll headline shows in New York, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and more.

The European leg will begin on 8 November in Glasgow and head to the likes of Manchester, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich and Barcelona.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming debut album, Vertigo, which is due for release on 19 July.

“Every song has been written from an emotional sense of vertigo- that dizzy upside down sensation that heartache often leaves you with,” the singer said.

It’ll feature Vertigo volumes one and two, which were released in October 2023 and April 2024, with part three completing the full album.

The LP will feature singles including “Miss Me Too”, “Astronaut” and the title track alongside “Pillow In My Arms”.

Ahead of Griff tickets going on sale you can find out details below including presale info.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 3 May via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

Fans in UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand can access presale tickets by pre-ordering the album via the singer’s website.

The presale will take place at 10am local time on 30 April and you’ll be sent a unique link/code via email to access tickets.

Fans in the US and Canada can access presale tickets by texting the singer via the link in her Instagram bio. You’ll then receive a presale link, which will take place at 10am local time on 30 April.

You can check out the full tour schedule and your local listing below.