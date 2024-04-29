Kacey Musgraves opened her Deeper Well Tour – and this is the setlist
Kacey Musgraves has kicked off the Deeper Well World Tour – and this is the setlist for the show.
The singer performed at Dublin’s 3Olympia on 28 April, playing tracks from her sixth studio album alongside fan favourites.
The world tour is in support of the album of the same name, which was released in March this year.
The setlist features the likes of “Cardinal”, “Too Good to Be True”, “The Architect” and the title track.
She also performs tracks from her Grammy Award-winning album, Golden Hour including “Lonely Weekend”, “Butterflies” and “High Horse”.
Plus fans will also get the chance to hear her collaboration with Zach Bryan, “I Remember Everything” and “Follow Your Arrow” and “Merry Go Round” from her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park.
@KaceyMusgraves found a deeper well on opening night of tour in Dublin 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/5voYTKVeKF— Neil 🦊 (@bruthaniall) April 29, 2024
✨Golden Hour ✨— 🇲🇽 Kacey Musgraves México (@spaceykaceymx) April 28, 2024
Kacey Musgraves tonight in Dublin #DeeperWellWorldTour
pic.twitter.com/T2NxfgF4DR
The tour will head across Europe in May, with dates planned in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Cologne and Hamburg.
She will then take the tour to North America for an arena run ,including mutiple dates in Boston, Brooklyn, Austin, Dallas and Nashville.
You can check out the full setlist for Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour and ticket details below.
What’s the Kacey Musgraves setlist?
This was the setlist for the singer’s first show of the Deeper Well World Tour in Dublin on 28 April. Fans can expect a similar setlist across the tour.
- Cardinal
- Moving Out
- Deeper Well
- Sway
- Too Good to Be True
- Butterflies
- Giver / Taker
- Lonely Weekend
- Lonely Millionaire
- Follow Your Arrow
- The Architect
- Heaven Is
- Jade Green
- Rainbow
- Golden Hour
- Anime Eyes
- I Remember Everything
- High Horse
- Merry Go ‘Round
- Slow Burn
- Three Little Birds
- easier said
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, limited tickets are available across the run and you can get them from ticketmaster.co.uk for the UK dates and ticketmaster.com for the North American and select European dates.
You can also check your local listing below for more details on tickets.
What are the tour dates?
The tour begins in Europe, which takes place across May, before heading to North American in late 2024.
- 29 April – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin – tickets
- 1-2 May – Paradiso, Amsterdam – tickets
- 3 May – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels – tickets
- 5 May – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne – tickets
- 6 May – Docks, Hamburg – tickets
- 9-10 May – O2 Academy, Glasgow – tickets
- 11 May – O2 Apollo, Manchester – tickets
- 13 May – The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton – tickets
- 14-15 May – Roundhouse, London – tickets
- 4 September – Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA – tickets
- 6-7 September – TD Garden, Boston, MA – tickets
- 9 September – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ – tickets
- 11 September – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI – tickets
- 12 September – Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL – tickets
- 15 September – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, CO – tickets
- 19 September – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC – tickets
- 20 September – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA – tickets
- 23 September – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA – tickets
- 24 September – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA – tickets
- 27 September – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ – tickets
- 28 September – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV – tickets
- 1 October – Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA – tickets
- 3-4 October – Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA – tickets
- 6 November – Place Bell, Laval, QC – tickets
- 7 November – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON – tickets
- 9 November – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD – tickets
- 10 November – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA – tickets
- 12 November – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY – tickets
- 13 November – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH – tickets
- 15-16 November – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY – tickets
- 21 November – Toyota Center, Houston, TX – tickets
- 22-23 November – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX – tickets
- 26-27 November – Moody Center, Austin, TX – tickets
- 29 November – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – tickets
- 30 November – Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL – tickets
- 2 December – Kia Center, Orlando, FL – tickets
- 5 December – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC – tickets
- 6-7 December – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN – tickets