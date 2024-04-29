Kacey Musgraves opened her Deeper Well Tour – and this is the setlist

Kacey Musgraves has kicked off the Deeper Well World Tour – and this is the setlist for the show.

The singer performed at Dublin’s 3Olympia on 28 April, playing tracks from her sixth studio album alongside fan favourites.

The world tour is in support of the album of the same name, which was released in March this year.

The setlist features the likes of “Cardinal”, “Too Good to Be True”, “The Architect” and the title track.

She also performs tracks from her Grammy Award-winning album, Golden Hour including “Lonely Weekend”, “Butterflies” and “High Horse”.

Plus fans will also get the chance to hear her collaboration with Zach Bryan, “I Remember Everything” and “Follow Your Arrow” and “Merry Go Round” from her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park.

@KaceyMusgraves found a deeper well on opening night of tour in Dublin 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/5voYTKVeKF — Neil 🦊 (@bruthaniall) April 29, 2024

✨Golden Hour ✨

Kacey Musgraves tonight in Dublin #DeeperWellWorldTour

pic.twitter.com/T2NxfgF4DR — 🇲🇽 Kacey Musgraves México (@spaceykaceymx) April 28, 2024

The tour will head across Europe in May, with dates planned in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Cologne and Hamburg.

She will then take the tour to North America for an arena run ,including mutiple dates in Boston, Brooklyn, Austin, Dallas and Nashville.

You can check out the full setlist for Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour and ticket details below.

What’s the Kacey Musgraves setlist?

This was the setlist for the singer’s first show of the Deeper Well World Tour in Dublin on 28 April. Fans can expect a similar setlist across the tour.

Cardinal

Moving Out

Deeper Well

Sway

Too Good to Be True

Butterflies

Giver / Taker

Lonely Weekend

Lonely Millionaire

Follow Your Arrow

The Architect

Heaven Is

Jade Green

Rainbow

Golden Hour

Anime Eyes

I Remember Everything

High Horse

Merry Go ‘Round

Slow Burn

Three Little Birds

easier said

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are available across the run and you can get them from ticketmaster.co.uk for the UK dates and ticketmaster.com for the North American and select European dates.

You can also check your local listing below for more details on tickets.

The tour begins in Europe, which takes place across May, before heading to North American in late 2024.