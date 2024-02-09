Shania Twain announces BST Hyde Park show: Tickets, presale and more

Shania Twain has announced a British Summer Time in Hyde Park show this summer – and this is how to get tickets.

This summer, the Queen of Country is set to headline the huge outdoor festival in London on Saturday 7 July.

Announcing “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer’s performance, BST said: “Let’s go girls! We’re so excited to announce that the Queen of Country, Shania Twain, is coming to London for a spectacular headline show at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

“She’ll be joined by The Corrs, plus more incredible artists to be announced.”

In her own statement, Shania said: “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there.

“It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s***-kicking party!”

You may like to watch

This isn’t the first time Twain has taken to the stage in Hyde Park. Announcing the show, Twain reflected on her first-ever performance in London in 2003 on X, formerly Twitter.

“This was my first EVER gig in the UK,” she wrote, sharing footage of the packed-out outdoor gig. “There must have been around 50,000 people in Hyde Park. No pressure!!”

This was my first EVER gig in the UK… There must have been around 50,000 people in Hyde Park 👀🤯 No pressure!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoSrK1EUAc — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) February 8, 2024

Twain joins the 2024 BST lineup alongside Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli and Stray Kids.

You can find out everything we know about tickets and more below.

How to get tickets

Fans can get their hands on tickets via the presale, which goes live at 10am on Monday 12 February. The American Express presale, open to AMEX holders, is open now.

However, only those on the BST Hyde Park mailing list will receive pre-sale access, which can be signed up for before 9.59pm GMT on Sunday 11 February.

Elsewhere, tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 14 February.

What are the Shania Twain ticket prices?

As per the AMEX presale, the Shania Twain tickets are currently priced at the following for the BST Hyde Park show: