Every Glastonbury ‘secret set’ to be rumoured on the lineup

Glastonbury Festival 2024 is here, and music fans are rallying to see which “secret sets” are on the lineup this year.

There are a whole host of queer artists and icons on the Glastonbury lineup, including Janelle Monáe, Idles, and the legendary Shania Twain, to name but a few.

Every year, fans wonder whether a Glastonbury “secret set” is indeed going to take place, with rumours of big-name artists heading up Worthy Farm despite not being billed on the lineup ahead of the event.

Last year, Foo Fighters performed a Glastonbury “secret set”, with previous pop-up appearances coming from the likes of artists including Lady Gaga, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, George Ezra, Pulp, and Mumford and Sons.

Rumours of this year’s “secret set” have fans sharing their theories on the alleged acts, with festival-goers initially believing Taylor Swift could nab the secret set spot despite being booked to perform at her record-breaking Eras Tour stop in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend.

Meanwhile, sources told The Sun that rock band Kasabian are reportedly performing an hour-long secret set before Coldplay’s headline slot on the Pyramid stage on Saturday.

You may like to watch

Which other artists could be on the Glastonbury secret set lineup? Keep reading to find out.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan is currently on his Something to Give Each Other Tour. (Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The “Angel Baby” singer launched the European leg of his Something to Give Each Other Tour with an NSFW moment.

The “Rush” hitmaker has shows booked for 27 June in London and Birmingham on 28 June, which theoretically leaves him free to perform at Glastonbury on 29 June.

Girls Aloud

Girls Aloud are on their reunion tour, The Girls Aloud Show. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Perfect X AMI)

“The Promise” singers kicked off their reunion tour, The Girls Aloud Show, this year, delivering a “poignant” tribute to their late band member Sarah Harding.

The stars have a gap in their touring schedule on 28 June, the same day as Dua Lipa’s headline slot. Coincidence? We’ll have to wait and see.

The xx

The xx last performed at the festival in 2017. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Indie rock band The xx — comprised of bass guitarist and singer Oliver Sim, singer and guitarist Romy Madley Croft and record production from Jamie xx — haven’t taken to Glastonbury for seven years, since their last performance on the Pyramid stage in 2017.

So, it’s only fair that fans at the festival get another dose of their reverb-filled guitars and ethereal vocals.

Glass Animals

Glass Animals’ last Glastonbury performance was in 2022. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

The indie rock band are pretty strong contenders to appear at Glastonbury, given their 2017 and 2022 track record of performances at the festival.

The “Heat Waves” performers have a few shows around the UK in July in Oxford and Bristol, but would have plenty of time to head up the festival.

Tame Impala

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker co-produced Dua Lipa’s latest album. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

“The Less I Know The Better” hitmakers could also be due another return to the Glastonbury lineup for a “secret set”.

Given that the band’s frontman Kevin Parker co-produced headliner Lipa’s latest album Radical Optimism, they could even appear alongside the singer during her 28 June spot.

Green Day

Green Day are currently on tour in the UK. (Mark Holloway/Redferns)

The “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” hitmakers are rumoured to be performing a secret set, given their current UK tour.

While they’re performing on 27 June in Dublin and London on 28 June, they could stop by the music festival on 29 June.

Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon are launching a UK tour at the end of June. (JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images)

The band are launching their UK tour in London on 30 June, so it would be pretty feasible for them to get the crowd going a few days prior at Glastonbury.