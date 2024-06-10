BST Hyde Park announces full lineup for Shania Twain’s show

BST Hyde Park has confirmed the full lineup joining Shania Twain at her headline show this summer.

It was previously announced that the country-pop icon will be joined by Anne-Marie, Elle King and Natalia Imbruglia at the festival on 7 July.

The newly announced acts completing the lineup include Cate, Nell Mescal, Dea Matrona, Hannah Grae, Natalie Shay and Germain.

They join previously confirmed special guests The Corrs, who will support the singer alongside their own upcoming headline tour.

Anne-Marie joins the lineup following her collaboration with Twain on the top 20 hit “Unhealthy”, which featured on the album of the same name.

Shania’s performance is part of her upcoming headline UK and Ireland tour, which sees her play outdoor shows in Belfast, Dublin, Lancashire and Stirling.

Fans can expect to hear hits from her back catalogue including “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, “You’re Still the One” and “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” to name a few.

BST Hyde Park festival returns on 29 June, which will be opened by SZA, while the likes of Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams will also headline.

BST Hyde Park will then see headline sets from Stevie Nicks on 12 July, Kylie Minouge on 13 July and a closing set from K-pop stars Stray Kids on 14 July.

You can check out the full lineup so far for BST Hyde Park 2024 as well as tickets details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for BST Hyde Park, including Shania Twain’s show are now available to buy via Ticketmaster.

There’s a number of different ticket options to choose from including standard and VIP.

BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup

The headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park festival have been confirmed, as well as a number of support acts. While the full lineups will be announced in the coming months.