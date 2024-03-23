Reality TV star David Potts has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 – the first celebrity version of the show for six years – and the gays are celebrating.

Potts, who is gay and who has spoken about his experiences of realising the truth about his sexuality and coming out during his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, rose to fame as a holiday rep on ITV2’s The Ibiza Weekender.

After being declared the odds-on favourite to win by bookies yesterday, David Potts triumphed over fellow finalists Louis Walsh, Fern Britton, Nikita Kuzmin and Colson Smith.

During the final, which aired on Friday night (22 March), the remaining housemates sat down for a meal in the living room and reflected on their experiences over the previous twelve weeks.

Potts thanked everyone for “letting me be me”, adding: “I genuinely did not think I would be in a house with 12 people who I actually genuinely really, really liked.”

Potts narrowly beat Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin, who came second. The reality star was left overwhelmed when hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced he’d won the competition.

After being left alone in the house he said to himself: “I feel shocked and on top of the world. I cannot believe it. I feel slay, get me on that runway.”

He then went on to own his exit from the house, showcasing his dancing skills and legendary long legs.

Seeing someone own their winning moment by enjoying and slaying instead of doing the fake shock cry to the public reaction is so stunning to see! So pleased we made David Potts our #CBBUK winner! pic.twitter.com/bkPAcBX6X2 — bally singh (@putasinghonit) March 22, 2024

In his winner’s interview, Potts said “This is just me, what you see is what you get. Loud, long legs, here to slay!” Then hilariously added: ‘I’ve never really been one of the lads, but when I got really close with Nikita and Colson, I was like, ‘not me being one of the lads.’ I love it, I’m so versatile these days.”

LGBTQ+ fans took to X/Twitter to celebrate Potts’ win, and the vital representation he brought to the hit show.

Referencing the fact that the last two people to win the non-celebrity version of the show were also LGBTQ+ (Jordan Sangha in 2023 and Cameron Cole in 2018 – Cameron came out as gay to his fellow housemates on TV), one person tweeted: “The last 3 bbuk winners being lgbt #cbbuk”

the last 3 bbuk winners being lgbt #cbbuk pic.twitter.com/oeHTRIovzT — ❀ euan ✰ (@blondngone) March 22, 2024

Another simply said: “The gays keep winning.”

And many, many other people celebrated the fact that a gay man won by being “unapologetically” himself, especially given the current anti-LGBTQ+ climate in the UK.

There have been some questionable winners over the years, so to see David Potts triumph, especially in the current climate feels lovely.



Unapologetically himself and we LOVE to see it.



Slay #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/73wtlYp2fJ — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) March 22, 2024

We also love to see it. Well done, Celebrity Big Brother 2024 winner David Potts! #Slay