Music manager Louis Walsh mentored pop twins Jedward on The X Factor back in 2009, but after Walsh called the pair “vile” on Celebrity Big Brother this week, the Irish singers have hit back.

On last night’s (March 12) episode of the ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother, which features Heartstopper‘s Bradley Riches and David Potts alongside Walsh and Sharon Osbourne, a housemate asked Walsh what it was like working with Jedward.

“They were vile,” Walsh replied. “But they were great. I got five million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life.”

He continued: “But they were vile. But they were novelty, it was great for the show, and it was all about the show.”

Jedward have not taken the comments lying down, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to hit back at Walsh just moments after the comments aired.

“Louis Walsh is a cold hearted b*****d who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died,” they wrote in their first tweet on the matter, referencing the passing of their mother in 2019.

They added: “What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?”

“Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful,” Jedward continued. “We aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served.”

A representative for Louis Walsh declined to comment when approached by PinkNews.

Jedward continued their retaliation to Louis Walsh’s comments via video message posted to Instagram, recorded, somewhat puzzlingly, by The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins.

The video, which was posted to the GC’s Instagram Stories function and is set to expire shortly, started with Collins saying, “Louis, don’t be slagging off my boys. They’re not vile, they’re beautiful in every single way.”

With the camera then pointed to the twins, they said: “I can’t believe we’re even watching you on the show, you’re like a cat with nine lives. How many times can you slag off your acts? It’s a disgrace.”

Collins later wrote in a separate Instagram post that she was “shocked” to hear Walsh’s comments: “They are the sweetest talented [sic] polite educated kind boys I’ve ever met hence why they are always in my company.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm, Sunday to Friday.