The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final will be airing on Friday, March 22, and gay TV star David Potts has made it to the end of the hit show, delighting LGBTQ+ viewers.

He’s now been named the odds-on favourite to win by betting sites, with odds of 4/9, putting him the lead.

David Potts, who rose to fame by appearing in The Ibiza Weekender – a game show where contestants in their twenties spend the weekend at a hotel resort in Spain, where they need to complete a series of tasks – has made headlines repeatedly during his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

Most recently, on Thursday 21 March, the star revealed he had girlfriends before coming out as gay, as well as discussing how he was bullied in school.

He explained: “The bullying started in year 8, because when I was in year 7 going into high school. My older brother was in year 11, so it didn’t really happen then.”

TV presenter Fern Britton sympathetically asked: “And you were 11, 12 – did you know you were gay?”

David Potts replied: “I knew there was something different at that stage, I mean I was like 12 so I didn’t know a hundred percent what it was, but I just knew it was different because I did have girlfriends and stuff, when I knew deep down that it wasn’t true.

“I left school when I was 16 and then that summer holidays as soon as I’d finished high school that’s when I came out and told everyone.”

Last night (21 March), Heartstopper star Bradley Riches has left the Celebrity Big Brother house in a shock eviction twist some viewers have dubbed “cruel” and “uncomfortable”, leaving just five housemates left.

Can David hold onto his lead to be crowned the “king” of Celebrity Big Brother 2024? And who is in the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s upcoming episode.

David Potts

Larger than life, vivacious reality star David Potts got his start on The Ibiza Weekender, as well as its subsequent spin-off shows: Kavos Weekender and The Magaluf Weekender.

He’s barely taken a day off since then, it seems, as he’s since appeared on The Big Celebrity Detox, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

David Potts has a twin brother, Matthew Potts, who works as a physiotherapist for the Huddersfield Town football team, who opened up to the Daily Mail about how proud he is of his famous sibling.

Matthew has revealed his pride over watching David change people’s perceptions of him, saying people are often quick to judge but always end up loving his genuine personality.

David Potts is currently the bookies favourite to win, he’s also a firm fan favourite, particularly amongst LGBTQ+ fans, with masses of people taking to social media during Celebrity Big Brother 2024 to praise him.

Influential TV account Super TV also took to X to call for David to win, tweeting: “TIME TO GET THOSE VOTES IN FOR DAVID POTTS TO WIN CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER 2024!!!!”

He’s had some hilarious moments during his time in the CBB house too, and made headlines for telling Louis Walsh that he “doesn’t give a s**t” what people think about him.

At the time of writing, David Potts is now the odds-on favourite at 4/9 to win tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final.

Louis Walsh

Jedward have slammed Louis Walsh after the latter called the duo “vile” on Celebrity Big Brother (ITV/, @planetjedward/ X)

Irish music manager Louis Walsh has certainly made waves in the Celebrity Big Brother house. The TV personality is best-known for managing Boyzone, Jedward and Westlife, but angered the pop duo Jedward by describing them as “vile” during his time in the house, they replied that he was “cold-hearted.”

“Louis Walsh is a cold hearted b*****d who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died,” they wrote in their first tweet on the matter, referencing the passing of their mother in 2019.

At the time of writing, the odds of Louis Walsh winning Celebrity Big Brother 2024 have dropped to 5/2, putting him behind David Potts.

Nikita Kuzmin

Layton Williams (L) and Nikita Kuzmin (R) attend the photocall for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2024 (Getty)

Ukrainian-born dancer Nikita Kuzmin joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 when he was matched with Tilly Ramsey. Last year, Nikita danced with musical theatre star Layton Williams: they came in second place.

Nikita’s girlfriend Lauren Jaine has spoken out about how proud she is of his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Speaking on the CBB spin-off show Late And Live, she said: “I really love it when he’s just messing around with the boys, it looks like he’s having such a fun time with his friends.

“I did love it when he was dressed as a bunny rabbit, that was really funny. He has been so kind to everyone, he’s having a really fun time and he’s just approached it with such a level head. I’m so proud of him.”

At the time of writing, Nikita Kuzmin’s odds of winning are 8/1, behind Louis and David.

Colson Smith

Colson Smith in the Celebrity Big Brother house (ITV)

Coronation Street star Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, hasn’t courted a great deal of controversy while in the CBB house, but did make headlines when has revealed that he has a secret girlfriend during a chat with fellow housemates Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

Discussing his recent weight loss journey, Colson was asked what his girlfriend thought of his transformation. Colson replied: “She’s very supportive. So if ever I’m having a bad day, she tells me exactly what I need to hear.” It is not known who Colson’s partner is as he has, so far, kept her out of the spotlight.

At the time of writing, Colson’s odds of winning are 25/1, placing him behind NIkita, Louis and David.

Fern Britton

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother (ITV)

TV presenter Fern Britton is arguably best known for her work on ITV’s flagship daytime TV show This Morning. She also presented popular television cookery competition Ready Steady Cook from 1994-2000.

Fern is a mum-of-four, sharing her eldest three children twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones and her youngest, Winnie, 22, with husband Phil Vickery.

Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin accidentally injured the presenter in a recent CBB episode. During a task that saw housemates tasked with protecting a set of balloons while trying to burst the opposing team’s balloons – Kuzmin accidentally knocked her down, with the presenter hitting the back of her head.

Fern is currently the least likely celeb to win, with odds of 28/1.

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final will be airing on Friday, March 22. Viewers can tune in to watch at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.