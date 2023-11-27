The most infamous queer love story in Big Brother history has had a fairytale ending, as housemates Jordan and Henry have officially confirmed that they are in a relationship.

During the recent ITV series, queer lawyer Jordan and food writer Henry immediately struck up a close bond in the Big Brother house.

Their on-screen connection had high peaks and low troughs, with the pair routinely being caught kissing in bed and in the hot tub.

However, halfway through the series, their romance appeared to be on the rocks when Jordan seemed to develop a crush on gay geriatric doctor, Matty.

Towards the end of the series, though, Jordan’s attention turned back to Henry, and it seemed clear that they were keen to take things further.

The British public were evidently invested in their romance, too, as Jordan won the show, while Henry finished in third place.

Since Big Brother ended on 17 November, the pair have spent a lot of time together, routinely sharing photos on Instagram of themselves at events, in restaurants, and even seemingly at each other’s houses.

Are Big Brother housemates Jordan and Henry together?

In the early hours of this morning (27 November), Big Brother‘s Jordan took to Instagram to update his followers on his relationship with Henry, writing: “The ‘bf’ [boyfriend] term might be applicable now… and I cannot stop smiling.”

Later, he shared a photo of the pair hugging while in the Big Brother house, alongside the caption: “From instant sizing each other up (see velvet jackets) to something incredibly, indescribably special.”

In response, Henry commented: “I’m so grateful to @bbuk for bringing us together. P.S I knew you were a soppy b**tard really.”

Since leaving the house, Jordan and Henry have racked up a very dedicated fandom, who have decided to refer to the couple as “Jenry”.

On social media, those fans have been sharing their pure joy at seeing Jenry truly come to fruition.

“Oh you cuties, I’m so happy for you both,” wrote one fan. “It’s been such a joy watching this blossom. Thank you for trusting us enough to share this with us.”

if this was 2008 we’d be getting a jenry ok magazine cover shoot — libby (@willbondcaptain) November 27, 2023

jenry becoming official has made my year #bbuk pic.twitter.com/0fqJCKF38L — issi (@strangerbimini) November 27, 2023

we got to watch jenry go from strangers to each others person i feel sick pic.twitter.com/nL458wEFTt — iz ✮ JORDAN BB WINNER (@mgctopia) November 27, 2023

what waking up to Jenry being boyfriends feels like #bbuk pic.twitter.com/b55vdwbaJd — Viki 🌊 (@vikreality) November 27, 2023

“I feel so grateful that we got to watch this beautiful friendship grow to become something so special. You deserve this so much,” wrote a second.

“The best couple to ever come out of a TV show ever. Jenry forever,” a third declared.

Others have been demanding a full OK! Magazine photoshoot to celebrate the news, or for Channel 4 show Gogglebox to cast the couple on their next celebrity series.