Celebrity Big Brother is back and the house will be home to some of the best-known names in UK entertainment for the next three weeks.

Stars in the infamous compound include The X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin. But some of the contestants – out gay TV star David Potts, to name but one – might look familiar, but you’re not sure where you’ve seen them before.

What has Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts been on before?

Bolton-born David Potts is a reality TV veteran. As he said in his Celebrity Big Brother entry video tape, he’s probably remembered as the “being the loud and annoying one from Ibiza Weekender“.

Potts was the head rep on the ITV2 reality series from 2015 until its end in 2020, and his larger-than-life personality immediately made him one of the show’s most notable characters.

During the past five years, he has expanded his TV repertoire, appearing a number of other reality series before Celebrity Big Brother.

Most notably, he made it to the final of Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

You may like to watch

You may also recognise him thanks to his quest for love: he’s appeared as a hopeful romantic on Celebrity Dinner Date and on E4’s Celebs Go Dating. He made a particular impression during the latter, because of his decision to talk about poo particles on a first date.

He’s also appeared on – deep breath – CelebAbility, Apocalypse Wow, Home Alone with Joel Dommett, and presented ITV2’s The Cabins. So, yeah: he gets about.

David Potts is already under threat of eviction on CBB

David Potts has previously said he could “do something different” by appearing in CBB, and has always wanted to be a contestant.

“I love throwing myself into new things and I think I’ll have a ball with it. I’m a massive fan of the show so how could I possibly turn down the opportunity to be part of the first Celebrity Big Brother on ITV1?” he asked.

“I am a natural born leader, I’m like Mufasa in The Lion King. Large, in charge, taking over, ready for it. I just love bossing people about.”

David Potts is looking forward to “having a ball” on CBB. (Getty/Mike Marsland)

However, it wasn’t his penchant for “bossing people about” that landed him in the bad books of Celebrity Big Brother lodger Sharon Osbourne, who opened the season on Monday (4 March) by having to select three housemates to put in the “danger zone” for public eviction.

She wasn’t impressed with his bare legs, and felt he was a show-off. But it’s likely that if Sharon, or any of the other housemates, bite at him, he’ll bite right back. “I don’t like confrontation, but I’m ready for it,” he declared.

“People get a first impression that I’m a b***h, but I’m actually a really sound person. You’re in for a treat.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm, Sunday to Friday.