American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson has shared some of the sweet reasons she remains infatuated with her girlfriend of nearly nine years, Holland Taylor.

The 48-year-old The Bear star has been in a relationship with 80-year-old Two and a Half Men actress Taylor since 2015, and they have proved endless times that they are the very definition of queer couple goals.

During an appearance on US morning show The View on Tuesday (21 November) to discuss her new Broadway show Appropriate, Paulson took a moment to open up about their romance, and what it is specifically about Taylor that she loves so much.

“I am thrilled and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way,” Paulson explained.

“It helps me want to be a better person and a fully realised person. She just also makes me feel seen, which I think is the most important gift you can give to any person.”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. (Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Over the past few years, Sarah Paulson shared a tribute for Holland Taylor on social media, on her partner’s birthday on 14 January.

In her most recent tribute this year, Paulson gushed: “I can list all the ways in which you matter, ways you’ve contributed to the lives of those around you, as well as the world at large.

“You’ve changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense.”

During her time on The View, Paulson also got into detail about her first meeting with Taylor.

“I actually had her picture on my refrigerator for 10 years before we were together, which sounds strange,” Paulson laughed.

She explained that she had been at a dinner party with Taylor in 2005, alongside other prestigious guests including Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney and The Graduate screenwriter Buck Henry.

After leaving their table, the group saw a Lamborghini parked outside, much to their surprise.

“We all jumped on top of the car and took this picture,” Paulson said. “It was on my refrigerator in my little apartment in West Hollywood for 10 years before we [dated], so it was weird.”

During the chat, Paulson spent a minute reflecting on another important relationship in her life – that with late Friends star Matthew Perry, who died after being found unresponsive in his hot tub last month.

Paulson starred alongside Perry in 2006 NBC drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and she recalled how the actor helped her prepare for the role.

“I remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet. I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately,” she shared.

As Perry was friends with Paulson’s friend, actress Amanda Peet, the pair managed to connect.

“He asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition [for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip] and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job.”

She continued: “So I sort of credit him with taking that extra time and he absolutely did not need to do that. He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile you felt like you had really arrived.

“I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple times and it made me feel really good.

“He was a wonderful guy.”