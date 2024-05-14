The first trailer for Bonus Track, the queer coming-of-age film written by Challengers star Josh O’Connor has dropped.

Move over Heartstopper, there’s a new queer coming-of-age romance on the block. Bonus Track, follows George (played by 1917‘s Joe Anders) as a budding musician in a “big year” at school, facing all the trials and tribulations one can expect from puberty and beyond.

As he tries to figure out whether to follow his passion for music or not, a spanner is thrown into the works in the form of Max (So Awkward star Samuel Small).

George tries to “prove to everyone that he’s not a loser” – and ends up getting closer to Max than he intended.

Bonus Track‘s official synopsis reads: “All socially awkward George cares about is music. When the charismatic Max joins his school, George realises that he’s the key to writing the perfect song. But George realises maybe the real prize isn’t winning the talent show… it’s Max.”

In the trailer, George is seen being grilled by parents after “failing everything” besides music, and he and George are shown working together on a project – presumably for the school talent show – as well as the pair getting close on more than one occasion.

As previously reported, Bonus Track is set to feature original music from Years & Years frontman and Eurovision entrant, Olly Alexander.

Bonus Track also features “a soundtrack of 2000s indie bangers,” and its release date has been confirmed as 1 June.

The Sky Originals film also features The Talented Mr Ripley‘s Jack Davenport, Fantastic Beast‘s Alison Sudol, Game of Thrones‘ Ellie Kendrick, EastEnders and Bend it Like Beckham star Nina Wadia and O’Connor in a cameo role.