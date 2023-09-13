Olly Alexander and Josh O’Connor are among the list of big names working on new coming-of-age film Bonus Track, about a queer teen with two loves: music and his new friend Max.

Actor Josh O’Connor, best known for his roles in LGBTQ drama God’s Own Country, The Crown and the upcoming Challengers, has co-created the story of Bonus Track, while stage actor and writer Mike Gilbert has turned it into a screenplay.

Years & Years star Olly Alexander, who released third album Night Call in 2022 as a solo artist following the departure of his two former bandmates, has recorded a brand new original song for the film, according to Deadline.

Alexander, who appeared in Russell T Davies’ AIDS drama It’s A Sin in 2021 as Ritchie Tozer, will also serve as one of the film’s executive producers.

What is the plot of Bonus Track?

Set in 2006, Bonus Track follows 16-year-old George Bobbin (1917‘s Joe Anders) who lives with one clear dream: to become a huge pop star.

Sadly, no one in his small town seems to recognise how talented he is. Then, he meets Max (Game of Thrones‘ Samuel Small). Max is the son of one of the world’s biggest music duos and despite his celebrity background, he seems to take an interest in George’s music.

The young pair grow closer and bond over their musical backgrounds, but George is soon left wondering what the real reason is behind him wanting to spend so much time with Max. They’ve both fallen in love with music, but there’s potential for them to fall in love with each other, too.

Samuel Small and Joe Anders in new queer coming of age film Bonus Track. (London Film Festival)

Who’s been cast in Bonus Track?

Alongside relative acting newcomers Joe Anders and Samuel Small, co-creator Josh O’Connor will also appear in Bonus Track in an as-yet unknown role.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Jack Davenport will play a character called Jeffrey, while Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Alison Sudol will play Julia.

In as-yet unknown roles are Sudol’s fellow Fantastic Beasts star Josh Cowdery, Chewing Gum’s Susan Wokoma, and Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki. Former EastEnders matriarch, Nina Wadia, will play a headmistress.

While Olly Alexander will act as an executive producer and songwriter for Bonus Track, the actor and singer will not appear in the film itself.

In a brief statement celebrating his involvement, Alexander wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Can’t WAIT for you to see this gorgeous movie and my gorgeous song,” alongside a sneaky emoji.

Julia Jackman, best known for her short films Kid Gloves and Upshot, will direct. Helen Simmons and Stephanie Aspin will produce, alongside a number of executive producers – including Alexander and O’Connor.

According to MUBI, the movie, which was filmed in York, England, will be 98 minutes long.

When is Bonus Track released?

Bonus Track is set to premiere at BFI’s London’s Film Festival this October. Viewers in the UK will eventually be able to watch it on Sky Cinema, but an exact release date is unknown.