Ticketmaster urges Taylor Swift fans to bring this item to The Eras Tour UK

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to the UK this June – and Ticketmaster has urged fans to bring one crucial item.

Swifties across the UK will be flocking to venues in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London in only a few weeks to catch one of the biggest tours of all time.

The show – which sees Swift perform songs from her different eras – clocks in at three hours and 20 minutes in total (and that doesn’t include support act Paramore).

Due to the show’s long run time, Ticketmaster is urging fans to bring one important item: a portable charger.

In a list of ’30 Dos and Don’ts’ Ticketmaster revealed the ultimate pre-show checklist, saying fans will want to ‘be prepared if phone batteries quickly lose juice’.

They recommend bringing a portable charger (and your charging cable) to the concert, so your phone doesn’t run out battery and you can snap all of your favourite songs from Fearless to The Tortured Poets Department.

Ticketmaster recommends fans bring this crucial item to The Eras Tour in the UK.

Other must-have items they say to bring include verified tickets and ID, sunscreen, earplugs and a water bottle.

Ahead of the tour’s arrival in the UK, you can find out everything you need to know about tickets in the PinkNews guide and check out the full tour schedule below.

The singer will open the UK leg of The Eras Tour on 7 June in Edinburgh and stop off at stadiums in Liverpool, Cardiff and London across the summer.