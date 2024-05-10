Taylor Swift has kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in France, and her setlist has had a very The Tortured Poets Department-style makeover.

In the wake of her record-breaking new album, the singer has added seven new songs to her critically-acclaimed Eras Tour setlist.

However, she’s had to cut six songs from her three-hour setlist to make space for new music from the album – which appears to tell-all about her relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Songs which were cut from the Eras Tour setlist – which has remained much the same up until now – include fan-favourites “The Archer” from 2019’s Lover and “Long Live” from 2010’s Speak Now.

The Eras Tour setlist has had a The Tortured Poets Department-style makeover. (Getty)

It does mean that Swift is finally live-performing songs from her April release for the first time, including “Fortnight” and “Down Bad”.

A new era means new costumes, of course, including a white corset dress fit with lyrics in TTPD’s font.

You may like to watch

The dress was removed from her on-stage to reveal a sparkly black bralette and high-waisted shorts co-ord. She paired the co-ord wore with a very Red Tour-style ringmaster jacket in gold.

More new outfits included her infamous Lover bodysuit, now in red, and a new black, silver and gold fringed dress to mark the Fearless era.

Swift took to the stage at La Défense Arena, Paris to start with her usual opener “Miss America & the Heartbreak Prince” before erupting into “Cruel Summer”.

Fans were also treated to new costumes from the singer, as well as new music. (Getty)

Later in the show, the songwriter condensed the sister albums Folklore and Evermore (which were both surprise records during the Covid lockdown) into one “Folkmore” era.

During the acoustic set, at 9 May’s show, she performed a live debut of “Paris” (Grammy award-winning Midnights) and “loml” (TTPD). However, this segment’s tracks will likely change throughout the European tour dates from show to show, as was customary in her previous Eras Tour setlist.

Taylor Swift’s new setlist:

Songs cut from The Eras Tour setlist:

“The Archer” (Lover)

“Long Live” (Speak Now)

“The 1” (Folklore)

“‘Tis The Damn Season” (Evermore)

“Tolerate It” (Evermore)

“The Last Great American Dynasty” (Folklore)

New songs added to The Eras Tour setlist: