Kim Petras is the new face of MAC Cosmetics’ iconic lipstick range

Kim Petras is the new face of MAC Cosmetics’ iconic Viva Glam lipstick range which benefits LGBTQ+ charities.

The popstar is following in the footsteps of the likes of RuPaul as the latest Viva Glam ambassador for MAC.

Alongside the announcement, MAC has also confirmed it’s expanding the Viva Glam lineup with four shade offerings to celebrate the lipstick’s 30th anniversary.

They're all available to shop now

Announcing the news, the beauty brand said: “The global pop sensation and NEW #MACVIVAGLAM ambassador regularly uses her global platform to advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and partners with M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantees like the Trevor Project.”

The brand’s iconic Viva Glam shades have been revamped, with the previously intense, brownish blue-red shade, VIVA GLAM I now named Viva Heart.

The creamy subdued, pinkish-beige mauve shade VIVA GLAM II is now Viva Planet and the muted, brownish-plum shade VIVA GLAM III is now Viva Empowered.

Plus there’s a brand new deep, neutral shade which is called Viva Equality.

But the Viva Glam message still stands as the lipsticks “promote healthy futures and equal rights for all”.

Since 1994, MAC has raised over $520,000,000 USD globally to support women and girls, the LGBTQ+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

When you purchase any of the Viva Glam shades you’ll be supporting charities including the Hetrick-Martin Institute in New York City, with one lipstick providing two full days of meals to a young person.

They also work with Grassroot Soccer in South America, with one lipstick providing a full year of school supplies to a child in need.

And Plastic For Change in India, with one lipstick purchase helping to remove 16,286 water bottles from out planet.

You can shop all of the MAC Viva Glam shades and find out more about the organisations the brand supports at maccosmetics.com.