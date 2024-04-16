Skims announce new swimwear range – and this is how to buy it

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is releasing a new swimwear range just in time for summer – and this is how to buy it

The shapewear brand recently revealed its latest Swim Shop campaign, which features new colourways and prints.

The campaign takes a break from collaborating with the likes of Lana Del Rey and Sabrina Carpenter, and puts Kardashian back in the spotlight.

She’s teamed up with photographer Nick Knight and stylist Carine Roitfeld for the shoot, which showcases the new Skims styles.

The range will drop on 17 April and it will be available to shop exclusively at skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

This includes the new ‘Ruby’ colourway, which is modelled by Kim in silhouettes like the sexy halter, strapless monokini and long-sleeved shrug.

The new red shade is available across the brand’s swimwear offering, including one-piece, briefs, bikini tops and bottoms and five new silhouettes added to its offering.

They’ve also unveiled a new snakeskin style that will be available across the seven Summer Mesh cover-ups as part of the latest drop.

The bold print is available on styles including the halter mini dress, deep plunge long dress, wrap pants and mini skirt.

Fans who have been calling for more print designs from Skims were happy about the reveal, with one commenting on social media: “I was not prepared for this!!!! I’m speechless!!”.

Others said, “this is stunning” and “the fabric looks amazing”.

While another wrote: “this is the most unexpected collection from skims.”

You can shop all of the new swim styles from Skims from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on 17 April via skims.com.

Skims team up with Sabrina Carpenter

The brand recently created a viral moment, after collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter for a Y2K-inspired campaign.

The pop star donned Skims for the Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody spring collection campaign, with fans branding her a “real life Barbie”.

Her rumoured boyfriend Barry Keoghan also left a comment on social media, putting a fire emoji, sweating emoji and writing “barbie emoji”.

In the shoot she wears a cotton candy pink corset bra top with a matching pair of string-tied bikini bottoms, paired with knee-high socks and pink bows in her hair.

Carpenter also poses in a skin-baring lace babydoll top and matching briefs in the green shade, talc.