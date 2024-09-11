Trans pop superstar Kim Petras has teamed up with US DJ duo The Chainsmokers for her next monster hit “Don’t Lie”, a song that’s essentially about obsessing over a one-night stand.

There’s an autumn chill in the air and the leaves are starting to curl and golden, but there’s still time for one last summer party, and Kim Petras is soundtracking it.

Her new eurodance bop “Don’t Lie” sees the German-born “Unholy” hitmaker and history-maker sing about what she wants to do to the man she’s just met in a hotel lobby.

“Stuck in the lobby of the one hotel, you’re looking at me like you know me well, don’t lie, don’t lie,” are the lyrics of the second verse, before the pulsating chorus hits: “Picture you and me alone, that’s the feeling that I want. Baby, you’re the only one, let me show you how it’s done.”

A music video released for the track on Friday (6 September) sees EDM stars and “Closer” producers The Chainsmokers, aka Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, hitch up a DJ deck and start a rave in the desert, as Petras – sporting her new brunette hair – springs out of a mud hole.

You may like to watch

Petras, who is known for her long blonde locks, ditched the style in June as she appeared at the MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball with auburn hair.

The music video continues with Petras sporting a white polo shirt and matching shades as she dances with the revellers in the desert, before a brutal thunderstorm starts.

Yet the singer keeps on raving through the rain, despite tents and portaloos hurtling through the air. It’s giving Reading and Leeds Fest 2024, to be honest.

“Don’t Lie” marks Petras’ first single since her collaboration with legendary trans DJ SOPHIE, “Reasons Why”, which was released back in June as the lead single from SOPHIE’s posthumous, self-titled record.

The late star’s new album will be released on 27 September.

Petras released her second NSFW mixtape Slut Pop Miami in February this year, following the release of two studio albums – Feed The Beast and Problématique – last year.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.