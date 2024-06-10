That’s So Raven’s Anneliese van der Pol has responded to JoJo Siwa after the singer appeared to “troll” her on TikTok.

The actor – who is perhaps best known for playing Chelsea Daniels in the Disney Channel original series alongside Raven Symone – has hinted about allegedly being fired from the series spin-off Raven’s Home.

In a 13 May video on her TikTok page, van der Pol shared a clip of herself typing away at a computer with the caption: “Me emailing Disney after no one told me I was fired.”

“You have massively f**ked me over. I will never think of you the same. Enjoy your bad karma. Rot in hell, evil b**ch,” the TikTok sound says.

In another of her videos – in which the actor laughs after finding out Raven’s Home was cancelled after six seasons – Siwa, a fellow child star on Lifetime’s Dance Moms responded.

“Six seasons, and now a spin-off…”, Siwa began in the comment, referencing the new spin-off series in its place, Alice in the Palace. “I think they’re doing just fine. Also, look at your account… Your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well.”

To this, van der Pol responded directly to her comment with a video with the caption: “When Jojo Siwa trolls you on TikTok…

“I was on Disney at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue…”

The actor also spoke out about the alleged “beef” which seemed to spur from Siwa’s comment on her podcast Big Name B**ches with Christy Carlson Romano.

“JoJo Siwa went into your comments section, and then I think she erased it,” Romano said.

However, van der Pol was unaware of who Siwa was, initially. “This is how old and stupid I am… I saw ‘Jojo’, and I had no idea what people were talking about.”

“I have to say, this might be one of the sassiest big-name b**ches. JoJo Siwa doesn’t like you,” Romano concluded.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of JoJo Siwa for a comment on the matter.