Rebel Wilson has recalled a health scare which left her hospitalised for weeks, adding that she “could have died” as a result of the ordeal.

The Pitch Perfect star – who revealed that the fourth instalment of the movie is in development – spoke recently about her entomophobia, more commonly known as a fear of insects.

The actor explained that her phobia stemmed from a traumatic health concern from her youth after a trip abroad.

“I have always had bugs-xiety, [since] growing up in Australia, where we have a lot of bugs,” she told Us Weekly.

She continued: “But also, one of the biggest turning points [was] when I was 18. I got malaria. I woke up one morning in an African bush and I had like 100 mosquito bites on my face.

“I was in hospital for two weeks. I could have died from it, it was very, very bad.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor spoke about coming out publicly in 2022, after the Australian newspaper, Sydney Morning Herald, appeared to threaten to out the actor.

She was forced to come out via an Instagram post before she was ready, sharing an image of herself and her girlfriend Ramona Argruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote at the time.

Now, the actor has reflected on her coming out journey, explaining that she “did not have one negative reaction” from others.

“Even before I was in a same-sex relationship, I was an ally and had so many fans on the rainbow spectrum. [But] people are just great… And I think that shows how things have changed.

“It’s such a different time now, and it’s just been a hugely positive thing.”