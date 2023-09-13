Heartstopper star Joe Locke has teased more details about his character in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Fresh from the second season of Alice Oseman’s revolutionary queer teen drama Heartstopper, 19-year-old Locke is already looking ahead to his next big acting role.

He’s set to star in new Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos, formerly Agatha: House of Harkness – alongside Kathryn Hahn, The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, and Broadway babe Patti LuPone.

The series will pick up where 2021’s WandaVision left off, with Hahn’s Agatha having lost the battle against her witchy counterpart, Wanda Maximoff (Love and Death star Elizabeth Olson). Agatha has been placed under a curse, trapped in the dull suburban housewife persona that she used to fool her enemies at the start of the series.

Patti LuPone will no doubt cast some camp magic to Wandavision spinoff series Agatha: House of Harkness alongside co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza. (Getty/Disney+)

While the release date of the new series has been pushed back to next autumn due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes (it was due to be released this winter), Locke has expressed his excitement about taking part – and given fans a little hint about who he’s playing.

“I’m so excited for the Marvel show to come out. I know that is going to be a beast of its own,” he explained to Hunger magazine, adding that his role is “a very cool part”.

“I resonated a lot with it and I loved WandaVision so much,” he continued. “I think it’s really important and amazing that Marvel isn’t shying away from telling stories about people that don’t necessarily fit the superhero norm.”

While Locke’s reps have previously declined to comment on exactly who he’ll be playing in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Marvel fans think they have it figured out.

In the Marvel comic books, Wanda gives birth to two twins – William (Billy) and Thomas Maximoff, known as Wiccan and Speed respectively.

Joe Locke will star in Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. (Getty)

Wiccan is gay, as is Locke, so fans believe he could be playing the teen superhero as it would explain why the role “resonated” with him. He’s also previously shared that his character will “resonate” with Marvel’s queer audience.

Wiccan is known not only as one of Marvel’s leading queer characters, but also for his numerous magical abilities. Plus, with the series set to focus on his mother’s nemesis Agatha, it’s likely that Locke would have spent a lot of time around Kathryn Hahn – something he himself has confirmed.

“I had an audition with Kathryn Hahn, and I get so nervous before auditions, but I remember walking into the room and all of my nerves just left my body,” he shared.

“It was a weird, out-of-body experience, which I think was partly due to determination, but also Kathryn is so warm and amazing and just made me feel so at ease straight away.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be released on Disney+ in 2024. In the meantime, Locke will soon begin filming season three of Netflix’s Heartstopper.

Earlier this month, the streaming service teased how the start of season three will link directly the cliffhanger ending of season two, with Locke’s character Charlie potentially telling his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) that he loves him.