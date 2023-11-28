After multiple name changes and delays, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is giving fans a first look at Marvel’s WandaVision spin-off series, featuring a first glimpse of Heartstopper star Joe Locke in character.

In the recently-released Blu-ray release of WandaVision, fans have found a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, formerly titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

The Marvel TV series will continue on from where 2021’s WandaVision left off, with witch Agatha Harkness (played by Kathryn Hahn) trapped in the town of Westview after failing to beat Wanda Maximoff (Love and Death star Elizabeth Olson) in their final showdown.

Now Agatha is under a curse, and stuck in the boring suburban housewife persona that she employed to trick her enemies at the start of the series.

In the minute-and-a-half look at the creation of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Hahn expressed how her and the WandaVision team came to know they had to create a spin-off.

“We knew we had something special on our hands, but I think we were all flabbergasted by the reception,” Hahn explained.

“People were hungry for something that felt nostalgic and something that everybody could sit around and watch and wait for on Friday nights. Friday nights! Like who stays at home on Friday nights and watches something with their family?”

She added: “To be playing a witch in the MCU is amazing.”

The behind-the-scenes look at 'AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES' has been released.



Who does Joe Locke play in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

While the clip doesn’t reveal much about the Agatha: Darkhold Diaries storyline, it does provide fans with a first look at Heartstopper star Joe Locke in character.

While Marvel is yet to confirm who Joe Locke will play in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, fans believe he will play familiar Billy Kaplan, aka superhero Wiccan.

Wiccan is the son of Agatha Harkness’s enemy Wanda Maximoff, and is one of the most prominent gay characters in the Marvel comic book universe.

However, in the behind-the-scenes bonus clip, Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn can be seen in character walking alongside one another – potentially indicating that they are on the same team.

Locke, who plays sweet gay teen Charlie Spring in Heartstopper, has previously teased that his Agatha: Darkhold Diaries character “doesn’t fit the superhero norm”.

Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. (YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Who else is starring in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

The Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is a pretty good time for Marvel’s staunch LGBTQ+ following, as alongside Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn, the series will also feature The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, and her current roommate, Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata, The Diplomat actress Ali Ahn and WandaVision favourite Debra Jo Rupp will also star.

When is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries coming out?

While Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was originally due on Disney+ this winter, the release has now been postponed to autumn 2024. Fans can expect it to drop on the streaming service around Halloween.