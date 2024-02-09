A new musical featuring the hits of iconic British pop group Steps is heading to the stage in 2024, and you can buy tickets from today (9 February).

Entitled Here and Now, the show will have its premiere at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre in November.

Tickets for the show’s debut run in Birmingham will be available from 9 February via ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The musical will premiere at Alexandra Theatre from 9 to 24 November, with more dates to be announced.

It follows the workers and patrons of a seaside superstore and is “full of shocks, surprises and thrills”.

You may like to watch

Here and Now has been penned by Shaun Kitchener, and produced by the band, theatre company ROYO and music mogul Pete Waterman.

The poster for upcoming Steps musical ‘Here and Now’.

Steps said: “We’ve been lucky to do many things together as a band, but the question we get asked again and again is “where is the Steps musical?” Well…it’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve searched for the perfect story for our music and we’ve found it in the aisle of a seaside superstore where four friends set out on their own Summer of Love.

“It’s a story of friendship, romance and community: packed with our biggest hits and sure to have everybody laughing, crying and dancing in the aisles. We can’t wait to open the doors this year, and see you there!”

The group have number one singles including “Tragedy” and “Stomp” as well as the likes of “One For Sorrow”, “Better Best Forgotten” and “5,6,7,8” which are all expected to appear in the show.

More details including casting, ticket prices and further tour dates will be announced in the coming months.

You can find out how to get tickets for its initial run in Birmingham below.

When do Steps musical tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that the production will open at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre from 9 to 24 November.

Tickets for the Steps the Musical’s run in Birmingham will go on sale on 9 February.

They’ll be available to buy from ATG Tickets.

Information on priority booking will be announced soon, but typically ATG card holders will receive first access to tickets and you can find out more at atgtickets.com.