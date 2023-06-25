Disney Channel star and lesbian icon Raven-Symoné revealed the heartwarming way she celebrates her gay pride “every day” with her wife Miranda.

That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné has had quite a journey with her sexuality since publicly coming out in 2013.

In the past, she has spoken candidly about being forced to hide her identity, the challenges of coming out to fans, and making her dates sign NDAs before finally coming to terms with being gay over lockdown, when she married her now-wife Miranda Maday-Pearman.

Throughout the highs and lows, she has become a loud and proud LGBTQ+ advocate. As part of their Pride Month 2023 celebrations, Raven-Symoné and Miranda attended P&G and iHeartMedia’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now on Thursday (15 June) alongside other LGBTQ+ trailblazers including Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, JoJo Siwa and Sasha Colby.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the evening, Raven-Symoné announced her solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at a time of rising attacks and the beautiful way she affirms her gay pride with wife Miranda on a daily basis.

Raven-Symone with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. (Getty)

“It’s a journey for everyone,” Raven-Symoné told the publication. “No matter how many laws get passed, no matter how inclusive shows are, it’s a struggle that you’re going to go through with yourself and the people around you.

“That is the biggest hurdle we have to go through: the shame that your society might put on you or your family might put on you or your thoughts, mentally. It’s getting over your personal struggle. And then once you jump over that hump, we’ll catch you Just gotta get there yourself.”

Miranda added: “Stay true to yourself … I think that when people live in their authenticity, the pieces fall into place naturally. It just takes time, and you have to be patient and offer yourself a lot of grace. And just continue, you know. It’s life.”

Happily, the couple are finally at a stage where every day is Pride. “We wake up and look at each other in the face and go, ‘You know what? We’re gay,'” Raven-Symoné shared, with Miranda adding, “Just like that, every single day during the month of Pride, that’s what we say to each other.”

Raven-Symoné is bringing much-needed LGBTQ+ inclusion into her latest Disney Channel series Raven’s Home, a spin-off from That’s So Raven following her character Raven Baxter as an adult. The show has been hailed for its inclusion of Disney Channel’s first openly trans character played by a trans actress.

Raven’s Home seasons one to six are now available to stream on Disney+.