Here are five out of this world moments from JoJo Siwa’s new music video for her latest single, “Guilty Pleasure”.

Former Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa is following up on her internet-diving single “Karma” with new offering “Guilty Pleasure” – and an accompanying music video .

Featuring teddy bear wigs, the return of the bedazzled bow, crotch-rubbing and jackhammers, here are the five wildest moments from Jojo Siwa’s “Guilty Pleasure” music video.

Raunchy dance scenes with Madison Rouge Alvarado

Siwa was spotted kissing So You Think You Can Dance contestant Alvarado in an airport back in May this year, and the “Guilty Pleasure” music video proves that their chemistry hasn’t died down.

There are several scenes in which the pair gyrate around each other, with the first culminating in a fairly explicit crotch rub. This ain’t Nickelodeon, folks!

Channeling Miley Cyrus and licking a hammer

When Siwa first debuted her ‘bad girl era’, she spoke about wanting to have her Miley-Cyrus Bangerz moment – and it’s clear the inspiration extends to music videos.

Similar to “Wrecking Ball”, Siwa takes out a lot of her frustration on construction equipment; in “Guilt Pleasure”, she is seen giving a jackhammer and a sledgehammer the taste-test.

Dancing in a church as a fallen angel surrounded by scantily-clad nuns

I mean, need we say more? In a Sabrina Carpenter “Feather” and Miley Cyrus “Can’t Be Tamed” inspired segment, Ms. Jojo Siwa takes us to church for one of the song’s many dance breaks.

The nuns – both male and female – are dressed in a *cough* updated version of the classic habits, by which we mean there’s a lot more skin on show than we presume there is in the Vatican.

A Nickelodeon reference; burn the bow

At the video’s start, Siwa is seen in a booth, surrounded by fans; they push a bedazzled bow up to the glass, as well as a hearty fistful of Nickelodeon slime.

Both of these are reminiscent of Siwa’s time on the children’s channel, and a reminder that she’s all grown up now, mom!

Giant teddy bears having giant teddy bear sex

Listen, we don’t know either. But for the single’s first dance break, which features Jojo in a teddy bear wig and a teddy bear bra, people in teddy bear costumes are seen having a good old twerk/ fondle/ romp with each other.