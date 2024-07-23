Local residents have united to repair vandalised Pride flags on a pavement in East London.

Last week, a Progress Pride flag drawn on the pavement at Woodgrange Road, near Forest Gate train station, had the word “no” painted over it along with a large black ‘X’.

Dr Andrew Diver, from local group Forest Gayte Pride, told PinkNews the vandalism was “at least the fifth time” the artwork had been defaced.

East London fan-owned football club, Clapton CFC, posted images of the flags being restored, with children helping to decorate around the art with messages such as “no hate” and “love”.

The post was captioned “No to LGBTQ+ hate.”

One person quote tweeted the post, writing that they love the club and are proud to be a part of it “on and off the field”.

You may like to watch

Others reposted the tweet.

Newham Police have responded to the vandalism and took to X/Twitter on Monday (22 July) to announce that they are continuing to investigate.

“We are aware there is a gathering in Newham this evening to speak out against the defacement of LGBTQ+ symbols outside Forest Gate station. We are doing all we can to locate offenders,” the post read.

We are aware there is a gathering in Newham this evening to speak out against the defacement of LGBTQ+ symbols outside Forest Gate Station. We continue to investigate these offences and are doing all we can to locate offenders. — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) July 22, 2024

Stratford and Bow MP Uma Kumaran, whose new constituency includes the area, voiced her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m sorry to share these images. Sadly, once again, the flags in Forest Gate have been defaced. I will do everything in my power to tackle LGBT+ hate crime,” the new Labour MP vowed.

“I know the fear and hurt this causes. I’ll work with Newham Council, local police and the minister for equalities on this.”