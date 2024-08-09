RuPaul’s Drag Race star Sasha Colby is well and truly sharing her love with the world, revealing for the first time that she’s polyamorous.

It’s been a mammoth year for your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen, ever since she was crowned the winner of Drag Race season 15. She’s met presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, performed with reigning lesbian pop superstar Chappell Roan, and even has her own web series, Home Stretch: Sasha Colby, which will chart her rise from Hawaii home-girl to global drag superstar.

It’s a wonder she has time for one romance in her life, let alone numerous ones. But then again, this is Sasha Colby, the woman who is known in the drag community for being able to do anything.

Earlier this year, the musician and trans legend hard-launched her relationship with Ben Koenigsberg, who she met in Hawaii towards the end of 2023. But now, speaking to Out, Sasha has said that not only are things are going well with him, but also with two other partners.

Sasha Colby with just one of her boyfriends, Ben Koenigsberg. (Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

“We’ve been dating almost 10 months. We’re doing great,” she said of the blossoming relationship. “He’s in Seattle running an amazing queer gym. It’s exciting to share [life] with someone [and] with people you love.

“Hot take. This is probably news breaking, but I’m actually poly. There’s a few of them. I have a few people I’m dating and talking to.”

Polyamory involves having several romantic or sexual relationships with different partners at the same time, with everyone being aware of, and consenting to, the arrangement.

“It takes the pressure off one relationship,” Sasha added.

Sasha Colby is happy to have a couple of people who really care for her. (Getty Images)

“I’m able to have absolute autonomy and be myself and focus on my career and have a couple of people who really care about me.”

She went on to reveal that she is in a relationship with one other person as well as with Koenigsberg, while dating a third individual. “It’s the full experience. It’s the VIP meet-and-greet,” she joked.

“If you’re with me, I’m reading you and I’m loving you and I’m reading you some more.”

The first episode of Home Stretch: Sasha Colby is available to stream on YouTube now. Following episodes will drop on Wednesday (14 August) and 21 August.

