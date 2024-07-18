Sasha Colby, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, has revealed that she didn’t think RuPaul would crown her for one iconic reason.

We’ll say this out the gate, and before we do, apologies to the rest of the season 15 queens – but the 2023 version of Drag Race‘s flagship franchise was Sasha Colby’s to lose as soon as the cast was announced.

Even though she stormed the competition and burned the runway, making it to the finale alongside Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Luxx Noir London and Anetra with four challenge wins and a single low placement, Ms Colby herself had some doubts over whether she’d receive the crown.

The reason for these doubts, though, is as legendary as the rest of her sparkling drag career. Speaking to Katya in Trixie Mattel’s place on the pair’s podcast The Bald and The Beautiful (16 July), she shared that she didn’t think she’d win because the franchise would want her back for an All Stars spinoff.

“Leaving your season, you were like… ‘It’s a wrap’?'” Katya asked, to which the former Miss Continental replied, “I was always afraid that they were going to like… I just expected the worst, prepared for the best.

“I expected them to be like, ‘Let’s just have her back on All Stars.’ Like, ‘Let’s see her again.'”

Iconic.

Of course, All Stars now extends to winners too, after 2022’s All Stars 7 and one Sasha Colby went on to reveal that she’d be up for a ruturn – eventually.

“All Stars: All Winners, for sure. I’d need some time – I have no more ideas left!”

The Hawaiian goddess then joked that all the fashion designers were booked up with All Stars 9 et al. “Everyone’s taken, everyone’s backed up,” Sasha explained. “Are we going to have to start sewing for ourselves? Sh*t.”

Before any All Winners 2, though, fans have got a veritable landslide of Drag Race content coming their way; All Stars 9 has just two weeks left, Canada vs the World season two premieres on 19 July, Global All Stars just ruvealed its cast and All Stars 10 rumours have already begun.

Drag Race is available to stream globally on World of Wonder.

