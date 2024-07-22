It’s finally happened: Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby have shared a stage!

On Friday (19 July), the lesbian pop star played to a massive crowd at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, Washington and was joined onstage by drag superstar Sasha Colby.

Chappell Roan’s music has exploded in popularity over the past few months after almost a decade in the industry.

Her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which was released in September 2023, has also found late chart success, alongside its tracks “Hot to Go” and “Red Wine Supernova”.

A big part of Roan’s appeal – particularly to LGBTQ+ fans – has been her live shows: her performances are directly inspired by drag with her bold and bright costumes, extravagant make up and hair, as well as her confident attitude.

Roan has referred to her larger-than-life “Chappell Roan on stage” presence as her drag persona.

At the Capitol Hill Block Party, during her pop hit “Hot To Go”, Sasha Colby strutted onto the stage to join the 26-year-old singer and perform the viral dance where arm gestures spell out the lyrics “H-O-T-T-O-G-O”.

Fans went wild as soon as the Drag Race alum appeared, screaming and dancing along. Towards the end of the track, Roan shouted into the mic: “Sasha Colby everyone!”

@sashacolby 2 mothers 1 stage 🔥 @chappell roan you’re a force of nature!! love you daughter Wearing @DYLAN JOEL @SalonX Sasha Colby ponytail 🎥 @madison truscan ♬ original sound – Sasha Colby

Colby later shared a video of her entrance with the caption: “2 mothers 1 stage [Chappell Roan] you’re a force of nature!! love you daughter.”

Who is Sasha Colby?

Sasha Colby (Twitter/@RuPaulsDragRace)

Sasha Kekauoha, best known as Sasha Colby, is a 39-year-old trans woman, drag artist and beauty pageant competitor.

In 2012, Colby won the Miss Continental competition.

She was crowned the winner of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2023.

Colby was the first trans woman to win RuPaul’s Drag Race and fourth to win Drag Race globally.

“She is everything to me”

In April, during her performance at Coachella, Chappell Roan referenced Sasha Colby’s famous saying: “I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen.”

She reworked the quote to: “I’m your favourite artists’s favourite artist,” explaining that Colby is one of her favourite drag queens and has been a major influence on her career.

Roan explained her love of Colby during an appearance on The Tonight Show: “Me saying ‘I’m your favourite artist’s favourite artist’ was a nod to her, how much I admire her, and how much drag is intertwined with my project. She is everything to me.”

After the Capitol Hill Block Party, Colby also shared a carousel of images of her with Roan at the event.

Is Chappell Roan married?

Currently, Roan is not married though she has come close to getting hitched before.

In a TikTok posted in 2023, she shared some random facts about herself and one of them was: “I’ve almost been married twice, and that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

Roan has shared she has been in relationships with men in the past but now identifies as a lesbian.