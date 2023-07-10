RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and trailblazing trans icon Sasha Colby is “forging a path to equality,” with a little help from the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris.

She conquered the world of reality TV back in April, after walking way from the 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race crown and sceptre in hand. A few months on, and Sasha Colby has seemingly entered her next big race: the 2024 race to enter the White House.

While the prospect of the former Miss Continental winner running for presidency is only a blissful dream right now, she is at least rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in politics – and changing the world for LGBTQ+ people in the process.

At the end of June, to round off Pride month, Colby hosted an official Pride celebration in partnership with advocacy group GLAAD, and Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s right-hand woman and the vice president of the US.

It was a call for queer community leaders to unite and stand against the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ laws currently being proposed and passed in the US, most of which are targeting America’s trans population.

Colby, known for how she eloquently shares her experience as a trans woman and breaks down misconceptions about the community, spoke at the event.

Sasha Colby addresses the audience at Kamala Harris’s Pride reception. (Getty/Tasos Katopodis)

Colby was joined by stars including Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, and non-binary, Tony Award changemaker Alex Newell, but there was one person Colby wanted to thank the most – Kamala Harris herself.

Taking to Instagram a few days after the event, on Friday (7 July), Colby shared an earnest message for Harris and praised her for speaking up for LGBTQ+ people.

“Grateful beyond words for the incredible honour of speaking at VP Kamala Harris’s annual Pride Month celebration,” she wrote.

“A heartfelt thank you to Vice President Harris and GLAAD for providing this platform to amplify LGBTQ+ voices. Together, we’re forging a path towards equality, acceptance, and love.”

Gracious and grateful as always, Colby also took a moment to thank fashion designer and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano for creating her gorgeous navy suit, and celebrity makeup artist Preston Meneses for giving her an a-star beat.

In the comments, Sasha Colby’s Drag Race family have gushed over how far their fellow alumni has come in the few short months since she stormed the drag queen competition.

“Loves sister. So proud of you,” wrote All Stars 6 winner and Colby’s former roommate Kylie Sonique Love. Meanwhile, Kerri Colby, Sasha’s drag daughter, commented: “Everything mommy,” alongside lovestruck and watery-eyed emojis.

Other Drag Race stars including season 13’s Rosé and Denali, and season 14’s Deja Skye, commented various queer terms of endearment including “icon” and of course, “mother“.

Other fans demanded she officially enter the 2024 race for presidency, with one writing: “MOTUS: Mother of the United States”.

While there’s sadly no word on whether Ms. Colby will be running for President, and providing some much-needed relief from the several anti-LGTBQ+ candidates currently in the running, Kamala Harris’s Pride event isn’t the first time her name has been floated in the world of politics.

Even the US House of Representatives is gagging over Goddess Sasha Colby. (Twitter/@RepJillTokuda)

Earlier this year, and led by Jill Tokuda, the Democratic representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district, the US House of Representatives took a moment to congratulate Colby on her Drag Race victory.

“Today, trans people are among the most revered members in the Hawaiian community,” Tokuda said.

“Amidst ongoing attacks on our LGBTQ+ rights that particularly target trans people and drag queens, her win is not only well deserved, it gives us all hope. Congratulations to Sasha Colby.”