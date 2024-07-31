Barbara Butch, the lesbian DJ who took part in the drag queen scene at the Olympics opening ceremony, has lodged police complaints after receiving threats of death, torture and rape.

Right-wing pundits, conservative politicians and Christian figures misinterpreted and criticised the Olympics opening ceremony, claiming that a drag segment mocked the Christian Last Supper depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous mural of Jesus with his 12 disciples.

It was, in fact, an ode to a pagan festival celebrating the Greek god of fertility, wine and revelry. Artistic director Thomas Jolly said: “There is Dionysus who arrives on this table. He is there because he is the god of celebration in Greek mythology. The god of wine, which is one of the jewels of France.”

Dionysus is also the father of Sequana, the goddess of the River Seine, he added.

Some art experts have reportedly suggested that the extravaganza appeared to have been inspired by The Feast of the Gods, a 17th-century Dutch painting by Jan van Bijlert, which is housed in the Musée Magnin in Dijon, France.

Nonetheless, Butch has received a barrage of abuse.

You may like to watch

“Since the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, artist, DJ and activist Barbara Butch has been the target of an extremely violent campaign of cyber-harassment and defamation,” her lawyer Audrey Msellati said in a statement on Instagram.

“She has been threatened with death, torture, rape, and has also been the target of numerous antisemitic, homophobic, sexist and grosso-phobic insults.”

“Barbara Butch condemns this vile hatred directed at her, what she represents and what she stands for. Indeed, her commitments and personal values of benevolence, inclusivity and love for others have always been at the heart of her artistic project, promoting festivities for all, regardless of age, sexual orientation, origin, religion or gender.

“She is today filing several complaints against these acts, whether committed by French nationals, or foreigners, and intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”

Barbara Butch’s statement on Instagram

Msellati said the complaints would be examined by French judicial authorities to determine whether a formal police investigation should be launched, The Guardian reported.

Sharing the statement on her Instagram, Butch said she had been “extremely honoured” to take part in the opening ceremony, adding that her “heart is still full of joy, and I thank you for all the love and strength you have given me since then”.

She went on to say: “As you know, my commitment has always been to make everyone dance, and in my own small way to make a nation on the dance floor. Through my DJ work and my activism, I’ve always promoted love and inclusivity. For me, this is what will save the world, even when it’s falling apart.

“Today, however, I’m the target of yet another – particularly violent – cyber-harassment.

“Although at first I decided not to speak out, to let the haters cool down, the messages I receive are increasingly extreme. All because I’ve had the honour of representing my country’s diversity through art and music, alongside other artists and performers I admire.

“Whatever some may say, I exist. I’ve never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything, including my artistic choices. All my life, I’ve refused to be a victim: I won’t shut up. I’m not afraid of those who hide behind a screen, or a pseudonym, to spew their hatred and frustrations.

“I will fight them without ever trembling. I’m committed and I’m proud. Proud of who I am, of what I am, and of what I embody, both for my loved ones and for millions of French people. My France is France.”

Others who criticised the Olympics opening ceremony include tech billionaire Elon Musk, who unfollowed the Olympics on X and wrote that the ceremony was “extremely disrespectful to Christians”, former US president Donald Trump, who called it a “satanic drag show”, and NFL star Harrison Butker.