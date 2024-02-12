Usher took to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and his performance was an unwavering celebration of Black music.

The Super Bowl 2024 is underway, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out in the National Football League Championship game.

The eight-time Grammy award-winner started strong with Caught Up during his performance, jamming a slew of songs into his 13-minute setlist.

The 45-year-old — who is marking 30 years since the release of his debut album this year — busted out plenty of dance moves, shirtless moments, and even rollerblading during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

He was joined by special guests, including Grammy award-winner H.E.R, rappers will.i.am, Lil John and Ludacris, and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. The singer performed her ballad If I Ain’t Got You, starting with a solo piano moment, before Usher joined.

The pair then sang their hit duet My Boo – which has had a bit of a resurgence in recent moments on TikTok – before the star sang a medley of his biggest hits. His tracks during the Halftime Show included U Don’t Have To Call, Love In This Club, Confessions Part 2, Burn and U Got It Bad.

Usher brought on special guest Alicia Keys. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He then brought out will.i.am for OMG, before Lil John erupted with Turn Down for What, and Yeah! Alongside Usher and Ludacris.

It’s safe to say that fans were happy about his performance showcasing the talents of fellow Black artists, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Usher is putting Black culture on display during this halftime show baby!! He said IT’S BLACK HISTORY MONTH YALL!!”

Ludacris and Lil Jon also performed on stage during the show. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“A major day for all of Atlanta and Hip-Hop fans alike. What a way to celebrate Black History Month! Great show,” wrote another of his performance, which came during Black History Month.

“THIS is a halftime show and during Black History Month!! Usher kept it ALL the way Black and did it for the culture!”, a third fan penned.

“That was a halftime show that celebrating US. I love that for us! Usher thank you for that Black experience!,” said another viewer.