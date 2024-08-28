YouTube star Shaun Hutchinson, better known as Hutch, has eviscerated Twitch streamer Nickmercs for comments he made about Elon Musk’s daughter.

The YouTuber, best-known for his Call of Duty gameplay videos alongside Adam “SeaNanners” Montoya, roasted the anti-trans Twitch streamer for a tweet he made earlier this month.

In the post, Nickmercs, also known as Nick Kolcheff, who was recently banned from Twitch for using an anti-LGBTQ+ slur, misgendered Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, and described being trans as a “mental illness.”

In response, Hutch sarcastically wrote that the streamer had “cracked the code” that had “somehow eluded thousands of healthcare professionals”.

Hutch continued: “Turns out if somebody tells you they’re trans, you just say, ‘nuh uh, that’s sick’, and they stop being trans.”

Nickmercs was once again shown the error of his ways. (Getty)

The YouTuber also berated Nickmercs in June after the streamer was banned, with Hutch pointing out that trans youth are more likely to attempt suicide and that the statistics are “truly heart-breaking”, adding: “Influencers have enormous platforms and the choice to use theirs to bully such a vulnerable group with unrelenting cruelty is despicable, cowardly behaviour.”

You may like to watch

Kolcheff was banned from Twitch in early July after going on an anti-trans rant on the platform, reportedly having said there is “no such thing as trans people” and using the word “tr***y.” He then doubled-down, saying he would use the phrase “mental-health disorder” to describe transgender people in the future.

Since then, Kolcheff has continued to play into transphobic and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theories and harass several prominent trans celebrities and figureheads.

Last year, Call of Duty removed a purchasable bundle named in his honour, after he made anti-LGBTQ+ remarks.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.