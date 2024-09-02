Comedian, Fire Island creator and star and RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge Joel Kim Booster has got engaged to boyfriend – now fiancé – John-Michael Sudsina. Big gay congratulations are in order!

The news arrived with some pictures of the couple on social media, and the engagement was confirmed to Out Magazine.

“Vacation boyfriend [to] Vacation husband,” Booster wrote alongside two snaps of the pair in Korea, on X. “Try to be normal about this.”

The first picture shows Booster proposing to Sudsina on a boat, and the second is an adorable selfie of the pair stood in front of two Korean statues from Jeju Island.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that no, we are not being “normal about this”.

Vacation boyfriend —-> Vacation husband. Try to be normal about this. pic.twitter.com/CtmzhE4aeK — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) September 1, 2024

The pictures also appeared in an Instagram post from Booster, which he captioned as a “Big time Korea DUMP,” and added: “Keep scrolling for a special surprise. Very much in love. Very happy. No matter where I am, he’s my home.”

You may like to watch

The pair have been congratulated by friends and fans, including Drag Race winners Monét X Change and Shea Coulée, who wrote: “Aww!! Congrats babe!!” and “Congrats Joel!!!” respectively.

Joel Kim Booster wrote, produced, and starred in the Hulu romantic comedy Fire Island, a modern adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, in 2022; he has also appeared as a judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race, stars opposite Maya Rudolph and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Loot and previously opened up about how fame has “ruined orgies” for him.

His boyfriend-turned-fiancé John-Michael Sudsina works as a game producer at Riot Games; the pair have been dating for many years.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.