On its streaming platform, Apple TV+ has some of the most exciting, under-appreciated and surprisingly moving LGBTQ+ TV.

Though the listed shows may not all centre around core LGBTQ+ characters and stories, they still feature some entertaining queer narratives. Some even feature Godzilla.

LGBTQ+ representation is important in all forms, and Apple TV+ has delivered some beautifully written queer characters that aren’t just shoved to the sidelines.

So if you’re looking to indulge in some period romances, otherworldly dramas or dark comedies check out our list below.

Dickinson

Alena Smith’s Dickinson gives a new perspective on the renowned poet Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld).

You may like to watch

Shining a new light on the young, rebellious woman, Dickinson sees the writer explore the expectations of societal womanhood and her place within such a mould.

Set in the 19th century, queer love is also slowly blossoming as the poet finds companionship with another young woman.

Severance

Severance may not appear as an LGBTQ+ show on the surface, but the queer brooding that features in the science fiction psychological thriller is nothing short of heartwrenching.

The show gave us one of the best gay romances of 2022 TV with Irving and Burt (John Turturro and Christopher Walken) and their innocent connection in an alternative reality.

But in the ‘real world’ the season finale’s cliffhanger hinted that there may be another man in Burt’s life.

The Buccaneers

Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton’s novel of the same name. It is set in the 1870s and follows five young American women arriving on British soil in search of a place in London’s high society.

This period drama may surprise you with the level of gay longing that appears early in the series. There’s a moment where Mabel (Josie Totah) and Honoria (Mia Threapleton) are, somewhat ironically, trapped in a closet together.

There’s a streak of modernity in the series, considering that it is dealing with queer women in the 1800s.

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso was adored by many, and while much has been praised about the Jason Sudeikis-helmed show, a gay coming out was especially powerful in the sports drama.

The Richmond FC player Colin (Billy Harris) had been in the closet, but his coming out was a reminder of the continued homophobia in professional football.

Colin’s storyline, however, is refreshing: he’s supported by gay journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance) and his team supports him.

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room offers a layered and complex exploration of queerness embedded within the psychological thriller miniseries.

The unusual crime drama is set largely in the late 70s and chronicles an investigation into the crimes Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) has supposedly committed.

In reliving Danny’s movements, The Crowded Room sees him explore his sexuality and venture into clubs to make out with guys.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Amongst the monsters, fighting and death there is a sapphic main character in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Cate (Anna Sawai).

After a horrendous attack after the re-emergence of Godzilla, Cate and her half-brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) are left to pick up the pieces and search for their missing father.

Cate’s subplot involves a romance with May (Kiersey Clemons) made rather complicated due to cheating, questionable morals, and, of course, the potential of another monster attack.

For All Mankind

The sci-fi drama For All Mankind is a turbulent show chronicling an alternative history where the Soviet Union beat the US to the moon.

All the women in this series set off on different journeys, but it is Ellen Waverly’s (Jodi Balfour) that brings the queer drama to the forefront.

Ellen finds companionship with fellow gay NASA employee Larry (Nate Corddry) and the pair marry to avoid suspension. Ellen’s on track to be the US’s first female president but the fear of being outed always lingers.

Loot

Joel Kim Booster’s Apple TV+ sitcom Loot follows Molly (Maya Rudolph) as she discovers her tech billionaire husband is having an affair with his young assistant.

She files for divorce and the potential of a $87 billion settlement would make her the third-wealthiest woman in the US.

In Loot, Joel Kim Booster is Molly’s dedicated assistant, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez plays the manager of Molly’s charity, both incidental queer characters who bring joy to the show.

Bad Sisters

This Irish dark comedy thriller series blends both genres wonderfully as the show follows the Garvey sisters a they are reunited after the death of their parents.

When another family member passes prematurely, life insurers begin to investigate the sisters.

Each episode focuses its attention on a different sister and the fifth is dedicated to Bibi (Sarah Greene), a lesbian with a son who has some suspicious details in her past.

Schmigadoon!

This musical comedy with a stacked cast follows a married couple (Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong) who discover a town that’s perpetually existing in a Golden Age-style musical.

The most reason series saw the show venture into raunchier productions which included Cabaret, Chicago and Sweeney Todd.

Dove Cameron, who is queer and plays a Liza Minelli-inspired character in the second season, has called for more LGBTQ+ musical narratives.