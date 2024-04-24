Comedian Joel Kim Booster on how fame has ‘ruined’ orgies

Comedian Joel Kim Booster has spoken about how fame has “ruined” orgies for him.

Fame certainly comes with its downsides. As 21st century icon and Girls Aloud star Cheryl once said: “Slowly but surely, you start to realise that you can’t nip to the garage in your pyjamas for a pint of milk even if you wanted to.”

Now Fire Island star Booster has added his take, explaining that it makes orgies really, really weird.

A recent guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Booster appeared opposite host Johnny Sibilly for Logo YouTube series Sip or Spill, where he was asked whether fame has made it harder to have fun at the orgy.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he replied.

“There is nothing less sexy than being at the orgy and having someone come up to you and be like: ‘Thank you so much for what you’ve done for representation’. It’s happened many times.

“I’ve literally been inside someone, and had them go: ‘You’re that guy from that movie’.

“And it’s doubly offensive, because… they don’t know my name, and they don’t know the name of my movie.”

Booster is admirably open about his sex life, even to the point where he “didn’t mind” nude images of him leaking online.

Speaking about it in his Netflix special, Psychosexual, he joked: “Obviously, I was angry, I felt violated… but then I found out they were put on a website for male ‘celebrity’ nudes, and I was like: ‘They can stay’.”

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star reflected on using sex as a basis for much of his comedy.

“I’ve gotten a lot of flak for sexualising myself and other people and talking about sex a lot,” he said. “As a queer person, I get dinged because we are, as a community, over-sexualised and the emphasis is always too much on sex.

“When I talk about being promiscuous, I get gay guys in my DMs [saying]: ‘You’re harming the community by creating the images of an oversexed gay guy’.

“But on the flip side, as an Asian man, a lot of people see that as very empowering because Asian men are so desexualised in the media. Me talking about sex and the amount of sex that I’m having suddenly becomes this very empowering act.”