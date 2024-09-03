Emma Roberts has unpacked those Britney Spears biopic casting rumours, saying: “It’s my true dream to play Britney Spears.”

Following the success of her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, the “Gimme More” hitmaker teased an official biopic based on the book.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 1 August, Spears revealed that she had been working on a “secret project” with film producer Marc Platt. Meanwhile, the film will reportedly be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favourite movies,” Spears wrote, telling her fans to “stay tuned”.

Following fan speculation about who would be portraying the Crossroads actress in the upcoming memoir, the American Horror Story: Delicate actress said she would love to take on the role.

Roberts told Cosmopolitan: “It’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumour, but I hope maybe it’ll come true.”

You may like to watch

The actress explained that Spears’ fourth studio album, 2003’s In the Zone — which is home to hits like “Me Against the Music” featuring Madonna, “Outrageous”, “Toxic” and the ballad “Everytime” — had a profound effect on Roberts.

She said: “I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.'”

Roberts, who shares her first child with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, says she sings her son Britney tracks “all the time”. She quipped: “That’s some millennial parenting.”

Previously, Variety, The Guardian and Empire reported that Universal Pictures had won the rights to produce a Britney biopic.

The Woman In Me detailed Spears’ career beginnings, from her childhood and time on the US variety TV show The Mickey Mouse Club, through to her rise to superstar status.

Spears’ book also shared her side of some of her biggest career controversies, including the end of her relationship with fellow singer Justin Timberlake, her highly publicised mental health breakdown in 2007, and her fractured relationship with her family following the implementation of her 2008 conservatorship.

She has been free from the conservatorship, put in place by her father Jamie Spears, since 2021.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.