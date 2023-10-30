Princess of pop Britney Spears has seemingly promised that a follow up to her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me will be released next year.

The Woman In Me has only been out for a week (24 October), but the 41-year-old “Toxic” singer has already told her fans to “get ready” for a second volume.

On Saturday (28 October), Britney shared an Instagram video of a man beating a drum, alongside the caption: “Humor is the cure to everything!!! Play on!! Volume two will be released next year… get ready!”

The video has since been deleted and sources close to the singer have reportedly told Variety that there are currently no plans for part two of the memoir.

If the star did wish to release volume two, she probably has enough stories to fill it with. In the two years since the end of her controversial conservatorship, during which her father Jamie Spears and others controlled her finances, health and more, Britney has dealt with euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows.

Britney Spears addresses her deep connection with LGBTQ+ people in The Woman In Me. (Getty)

She has married and since began divorce proceedings with her former partner Sam Asghari, had public spats with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and suffered a miscarriage.

On the flip side, she’s made her music return with her Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer”, savoured the simple joys of being free from the conservatorship, and finally told her story, her way, with The Woman In Me.

The memoir shines a light on her time in the spotlight, including what really happened behind the scenes of her chaotic performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

She also delves into her relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, claiming that she had an abortion as he did not want to become a father.

Elsewhere, she reflects on the future of her career, explaining that she currently has no plans to release new music.

However, over the weekend (29 October), the star did reveal that she is at least writing new tracks.

“I wrote a new song!!! Hate you to like me,” she shared in an Instagram post. “No beef with anyone…. Just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way.”

The Woman In Me is out now.