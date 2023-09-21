Trans actor Angelica Ross has thanked Emma Roberts allegedly calling her to say sorry for transphobic remarks Ross claims were made on the set of American Horror Story.

Ross starred alongside Roberts in the ninth season of American Horror Story: 1984, which aired in 2019. The trans actor has also collaborated with AHS creator Ryan Murphy on the acclaimed NYC ballroom drama, Pose.

In an Instagram Live chat with fans on Wednesday (20 September), Ross alleged that Roberts deliberately misgendered her while they worked together.

The Pose star told fans that Roberts had joking complained to the director about “Angelica being mean”, prompting him to say: “OK ladies, that’s enough. Get back to work.”

“She then looks at me, she goes ‘don’t you mean lady?’,” Ross said.

“I’m standing there looking her deadass in the damn [camera] trying to process [what] the f**k she just said.

“I’m like, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem,’ and I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her! They did.”

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Ross shared that this was not the only occasion where a transphobic microaggression allegedly took place, claiming that Roberts mocked the register of her voice.

Ross wrote: “The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words … of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that.”

The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words 😂 of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after… — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

In another post on X, Ross spoke out against fans sending abuse to Roberts.

“Let me make something absolutely clear,” she wrote. “I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny.”

During the Instagram Live, Ross also alleged that a crew member had repeatedly worn racist t-shirts with slogans including “Build That Wall” and “I Don’t Kneel”, which she and other colleagues – including Roberts – expressed discomfort at but were informed there was nothing anyone could do about the situation.

Now, Ross has thanked Roberts for allegedly calling her to apologise. Neither Roberts nor Murphy have publicly commented on the events, and Roberts has not yet responded to PinkNews’ request for comment.

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologising, recognising your behaviour was not that of an ally,” Ross wrote on X. “I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

Following the allegations, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars were among those who shared messages of support for Ross.

“Thank you for standing up! Thank you for being a strong leader! We are all behind you!”, Manila Luzon posted on Instagram, while Drag Race UK alumn Baga Chipz commented: “Sending you so much love.”