Britney Spears’ never-streamed-before movie is finally coming to Netflix, and it’s safe to say that fans are losing it.

Back in 2021, the streaming platform released Britney vs Spears, the explosive documentary which uncovered the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship.

But now, the streaming site is stepping back in time by releasing the film in which the singer landed her first-ever starring role, Crossroads.

The 2002 rom-com had previously never been available to stream via a provider, so it well and truly seems like our prayers have been answered.

The movie tells the story of three childhood friends reuniting on graduation, and deciding to take a road trip together. “But, what happens when their trip to rekindle their friendship is interrupted by a baleful guy?,” the synopsis reads.

As well as the now-42-year-old playing the lead role of Lucy Wagner, Guardian of the Galaxy’s Zoe Saldaña and Orange Is the New Black’s Taryn Manning also feature in the movie as Lucy’s best friends.

The film also features Spears’ infamous cover of Joan Jett’s I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, which was also featured on her third studio album, Britney (2001).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 22 January, Netflix announced that the flick would be available for streaming with a subscription around the world from 15 February — perfect timing for a belated Galentine’s Day movie night, if you ask us.

The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that's about to change!



We're thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15. pic.twitter.com/iRCgZbK1sS — Netflix (@netflix) January 22, 2024

“The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that’s about to change!” Netflix said.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15.”

Fans of the superstar flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, and they were “screaming” at the news.

“I AM SO READY”, said one enthusiastic fan, while another said: “We Won Church!!! It’s to glorify to the Goddess”.

“FINALLYYYY!!! omg I’m so happy!!”, a third wrote, while a fourth said: “ahhh I’ve been waiting for this for so long, thank you”.

Crossroads is available to stream on Netflix globally from 15 February.