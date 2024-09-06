Universal Pictures has given us the gift of the Wicked trailer 2, and none other than Ariana Grande’s Glinda is narrating the new full-length trailer for the film version of the hit Broadway musical.

In case you’ve never heard of The Wizard of Oz, or Wicked, or have been living under a rock since the original L. Frank Baum’s children’s novels first came out in 1900: Wicked tells the origin story of witches Elphaba (later known as the Wicked Witch of the West in the Oz books and 1939 film adaptation) and Glinda “The Good”.

The musical has been delighting crowds – and, let’s be honest, the entire LGBTQ+ community – for years. Now, it’s been adapted into a movie, and the newly released trailer is not one to miss.

Wicked trailer 2 starts with Grande’s Glinda making an announcement to the people of Oz. “Fellow Ozians, the Wicked Witch of the West is dead!” she announces.

“Let me tell you the whole story,” Glinda continues. “Our paths did cross, at school,” she says, as the stunning Shiz University appears on-screen as Grande’s character (and her array of belongings) travels into the grounds via a gondola.

“She had her secrets,” Glinda continues in the narration, introducing viewers to Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, who is beginning to learn the importance of her powers. Fans also get another glimpse at Kaos star Jeff Goldblum as the “great and powerful” Wizard of Oz as the newfound friends make their way to the Emerald City.

You may like to watch

Just before Elphaba sets off on her own adventure, Glinda tearfully wraps a cape around her neck and tells her, “Listen to me, you can do anything.” To this, Elphaba responds, “I know.” The scene is chill-inducing, and the trailer is rounded off by Erivo’s stellar vocals from the musical’s trademark ballad, “Defying Gravity”.

The second Wicked trailer also features fellow stars Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh.

Wicked is set to be theatrically released in the United States on 27 November 2024 The sequel, Wicked Part Two, is set to be released on 27 November 2025.