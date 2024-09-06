Drag superstar Sasha Colby teases what to expect from her UK Tour, the contents of an unaired ‘heart-to-heart’ with RuPaul, and why a death drop onstage isn’t always the way to go.

Everything Sasha Colby does is thought through to the last hairpin and executed to the final neck crack, from the structure of each of her shows to the jawdropping looks exhibited by the former Miss Continental. If there’s one takeaway from her chat with PinkNews ahead of her debut performance at the Clapham Grand, it’s that.

For those who were first introduced to Sasha via season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she quite literally p**sed over the competition, there was an air of ‘this is the winner of the season‘ from the moment she walked in.

That was, in part, due to the above professionalism and fierceness. But speaking to her (via Zoom), it’s also clear that Sasha on tour is all that, and more, but with an added air of vulnerability.

“A Sasha Colby show is skin, dance moves, a head crack here and there, it’s all the things a Drag Race fan would want to see from mother,” she grins, “But what I love about performing is that it’s a journal. It’s a diary entry.”

She adds: “I keep my emotions right on the surface. I use it as therapy.” A pause. “Yeah, I’m just charging a bunch of people to come and watch me do therapy.”

After it’s pointed out that people would pay more to watch Sasha Colby do less – I mean, it’s Sasha Colby – she is quick to flag that she’s fighting the same struggles that her fans do (just with an extra $200,000).

“I’ve always been a very sensitive person, but I’ve always recognised vulnerability as strength. And me being strong enough to be vulnerable is something I’ve just naturally settled into. As far as my shows go, I always want to tell a story. Often, it’s the trans story, you know? Nothing is as it seems.”

Sasha then says: “You probably assume that my life is great and that everything’s going wonderful, but I am my own worst critic, worst enemy … and I find that performing, allowing myself to be vulnerable, releases some of that control.”

As for specific details on what fans can expect from this particular Sasha Colby tour, there’s that aforementioned storyline, but also a promise of – excuse the word choice – versatility.

“A pet peeve of mine is watching a drag performer doing throwaway moves that make no sense with the song, or the words, or what they’re feeling. Intention of every action shows real thoughtfulness. Commanding a stage with just your presence is so much more powerful than a bunch of cartwheels and death drops – and that’s fun, but can you do that, and look someone dead in the eye and hit your words?”

Sasha Colby can. Though many saw it pre Miss Continental Pageant win in 2012, the wider world was introduced via her Drag Race run, where she won four challenges. It’s just lucky for us that she’s allowed us along for the ride.

As for set list and any extra special guests, it’s clear that Sasha wants to keep the magic for those in attendance – but we do get some teases.

“My usual formula is a ballad, like a slower tempo sexy number or a striptease. You’ve got to ease it in,” she jokes, and though the camera is off, you can hear the wink.

“Then my second number, I’ll dance my ass off. I can let go, and go onto autopilot.”

As with any Drag Race alum, especially a winner of the franchise, conversation naturally turns to the televised phenomenon. To Sasha Colby’s credit, she’s more than happy to indulge several questions – including one about an All Stars return – and even reveals that she kept a journal while filming season 15 that we’d kill to read.

“I was honest in it, too, because the first couple days I noticed that I was writing it like someone else wanted to read it, and then I was like: ‘No. I want to remember who was a b***h that day!'”

When questioned whether it was a certain finalist, Sasha gamely jokes: “I mean I don’t think I needed to write notes to remind me that Mistress is a b***h.”

There was one moment, though, that she’s disappointed didn’t make it to air, and it’s the moment that she had a conversation with RuPaul herself – and something “clicked” for the Emmy-nominated host.

“I had a heart-to-heart with Ru,” Sasha says thoughtfully, “and it was my explanation of what I was feeling in that moment of the competition.”

Pressed on the contents of the chat, Sasha continues with a measured reverence for Ru, but also one that demonstrates that dammit, she knows she’s the s**t, too.

“I explained that getting out of my own way was really hard. We went into a deep dive. And there were things that I said that I know clicked with Ru. It was like he was saying, ‘Oh, this girl gets it. She understands that you’re in control of your life. Life doesn’t happen to you, you make life happen.’

“I said some things, and I could feel all the cameras on us. And there was a pause where she looked at me, and then I looked back at her. And then she did a head tilt, and I did one, and it was TV magic, right there.”

It’s hard not to also ask whether Colby’s exhausted by any of the attention she’s very rightfully continuing to garner around to globe. “Oh, like, I’m a Leo. I’m a youngest child. I love it.”

Tickets to Sasha Colby’s London stop of her UK Tour at The Clapham Grand on 29th September are available here.

