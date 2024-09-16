Hurricane and Southside festivals announce 2025 lineup and ticket details.

Hurricane and Southside festivals have announced details of the 2025 edition including lineup and tickets.

The festivals will be headlined by Green Day, marking their first European shows for next summer.

They’ll play Hurricane and Southside festivals in Germany between 20-22 June alongside other big names.

Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, Yellowcard and Amyl & The Sniffers are among the artists confirmed for the 2025 edition of the festivals.

Green Day’s headline set follows up their Saviors Tour which kicked off earlier this year and saw them play stadiums across the UK and Europe.

You may like to watch

The tour saw them celebrate the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their albums Dookie and American Idiot, performing the LPs in their entirety at each show.

The tour is continuing across North America this year and into 2025, which sees them stop off in South Africa, Asia and Australia.

You can check out the full lineups for Hurricane and Southside festivals below, as well as ticket info.

What’s the Hurricane and Southside 2025 lineup?

The lineup so far features:

Green Day / AnnenMayKantereit / SDP / Alligatoah / Electric Callboy / Nina Chuba / Biffy Clyro / 01099 / Yellowcard / Von Wegen Lisbeth / Wet Leg / Amyl & the Sniffers / BERQ / Blond / Ikkimel

More names will be added to the Hurricane and Southside festival lineups in the coming months.

Where are the festivals held?

Both festivals take place across the weekend of 20-22 June, 2025. They’ll feature the same lineups who will perform across alternate days.

The Hurricane edition of the festival takes place at Eichenring, Scheeßel. While the Southside edition of the festival is held at Neuhausen ob Eck.

How do I get Hurricane and Southside festival tickets?

Tickets for both festivals are now available to buy, with fouth release tickets priced at 279 EUR and fifth release tickets at 299 EUR. Once those tickets sell out, ticket prices will increase.

You can buy tickets for Southside here and tickets for Hurricane here.